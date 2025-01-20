Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim may not be sold in the US — here's what we know

There's growing evidence that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim won't be coming to the U.S., with the latest claim coming from a source speaking to PhoneArena.

The source provided a list of 39 countries where the Galaxy S25 Slim will be sold, and unfortunately the U.S. isn't on there. Luckily for Brits like myself, the U.K. is on that list, as is Australia.

It was already suggested by tipster Evan Blass that the Galaxy S25 Slim could miss out on U.S. availability. But this new leak adds detail as to where the S25 Slim will be offered.

American phone buyers can take some solace from the fact that the Galaxy S25 Slim is meant to be a new stopgap between the expected Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra models, or possibly just a rebadged version of the familiar FE entry-level model. But the rumors suggest the S25 Slim will offer a large screen with a thin frame, Ultra-grade cameras, and performance on par with the other S25 models, a combination of features we've not seen on Galaxy S phones to date.

Oh no, there's precedent

Samsung already limits the sales of some of its phones to certain regions, such as the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition from last year, or even whole lines of phones like the Galaxy M series. So there is unfortunately precedent for Samsung to not sell unique and interesting phones in the U.S.

The next Galaxy Unpacked event is taking place this Wednesday (January 22nd), where we should be seeing the regular Galaxy S25, as well as the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra. The Galaxy S25 Slim isn't thought to be making a full appearance here as it's been tipped for a separate June launch, but perhaps Samsung will still tease it in some way, including some availability info if we're lucky.

