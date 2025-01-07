The Galaxy S25 now looks like a lock for Qi2 as Samsung announces support
Could the S25 finally have Qi2 support built in
CES 2025 has revealed a lot of new hardware that are all massively impressive. However, a recent news report has hinted at a long-awaited feature for Samsung.
One of the biggest additions to smartphones was the introduction of Qi wireless charging. This tech then saw a major increase when Qi2 wireless charging was unveiled at CES 2023, offering faster charging speeds and higher efficiency. Oddly, while the tech might be great, many Android phones don't have the technology built-in. However, it seems that might be changing soon.
In a recent press release, the Wireless Power Consortium announced an acceleration in Android devices supporting Qi2 in 2025. This includes a quote from Samsung that states, "The exceptional Qi2 growth story will continue in 2025. You can expect to see Android devices supporting Qi2 from Samsung Galaxy devices in 2025"
Meanwhile, Google hints at increased QI2 support in future Pixel phones. According to a quote in the report, "Google is committed to the Qi2 wireless charging standard and increasing the penetration of Qi2 into Android handsets and other devices." The company also intends to lead development into the Qi 2.2 standard, which will likely mean faster charging speeds on future Pixel models.
Offering Qi2 support on Samsung phones is exciting, especially if it includes the Galaxy S25 series. However, some recent news indicates we might be waiting until the Galaxy S26. Recently leaked renders allegedly showing off the Galaxy S25 Ultra, we saw what appeared to be a charging ring on the case itself. So we'll likely have to wait until Galaxy Unpacked on January 22 to find out more.
In the meantime, lots of other great pieces of tech are being revealed at CES 2025. For instance, Nvidia has recently revealed the new RTX 50-series graphics cards. Not only that, we have also seen the Acer Nitro Blaze 8 and 11 gaming handhelds and the new Samsung stretchable display concept. For more on new reveals as we see them check our CES 2025 live blog that we will continue to update during the event.
Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer.