Leaked retail listing indicates a price hike for the Galaxy S25 — here's how much they'll cost

We're less than two weeks away from Samsung actually announcing the Galaxy S25 lineup, but that isn't the stopping the rumor mill which still churns.

The latest leak from the Indonesian version of 91 Mobiles posted a new leak that appears to be a screenshot of a European retail listing, though it's not clear what country the listing is from despite indicating the Euro currency. The screenshot shows pricing for the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. It also reveals some colors for the various versions.

If this leak is to be believed, it suggests a price hike for the S25 lineup compared last year's S24 series.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy S25 Leaked Pricing Header Cell - Column 0 Galaxy S25 Galaxy S25 Plus Galaxy S25 Ultra 128 GB €964.90 N/A N/A 256 GB €1,026.90 €1,235.90 €1,557.90 512 GB €1,151.90 €1,359.90 €1,681.90 1 TB N/A N/A €1,930.89

The base and Plus models appear to be coming in Silver, Navy, Ice, Blue, and Mint. The S25 Ultra is listed as coming out in Titanium Silver, Titanium Blue, Titanium Black, and Titanium Gray. There is supposed to be Titanium White Silver option, but that appears to be missing from this list.

Based on this list, it looks Samsung is going to bump the prices of the S25 lineup by between 60 and 100 euros, depending on the model and storage capacity. A quick conversion makes that about $65 to $110 U.S. dollars. Though, we caution against reading that as 1-to-1 since pricing can vary between regions.

We're not certain if US prices will increase but we've already seen reports of expected price bumps in Korea. Now with these potential European hikes, it would not be surprising if the U.S. also sees some kind of increase.

In every report, and even before prices started leaking, it was suggested that part of the cause of any price raise is due to the entire lineup using the the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which apparently is caused prices to rise.

Samsung has struggled to make its own Exynos chip to keep up with the 3nm process used in the Snapdragon chips or Apple's A18 chipsets. Assuming the tech giant's foundries figure it out, it's been claimed that Samsung is looking to return to Exynos as soon as possible, mostly to save money on production costs.

