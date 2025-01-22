Samsung Galaxy S25 retail units just leaked on Reddit — here's all three models

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is only a few hours away, but recent leaks have given us what could be our first look at the Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

We've seen a lot of rumors about the next generation of Samsung phones. For instance, we recently saw what was claimed to be the full specs list leak online. However, a new post on Reddit is apparently showing off the first hands-on images of the Galaxy S25. The post in question comes from Redditor u/senzu_B and shows off images of all three phones.

The first thing that really stands out in the new models is the camera rings, which are much more prominent than we've seen on Samsung phones. The other thing is the new blue color on the Galaxy S25 Plus, which is pretty striking compared to the other two devices. It also seems that the Galaxy Plus will come with a 6.7-inch screen, as it appears only slightly smaller than the Galaxy S25 Ultra model in the image.

(Image credit: senzu_B @ reddit)

The only other thing that the image seemingly confirms is that the Galaxy S25 Plus will have the same general camera layout as the Galaxy S25. This isn't that surprising as, while we heard a lot about the cameras for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, there was no indication that the Plus would see the same extra lenses. In truth, the images don't reveal anything that we didn't already know, but seeing the retail units will give customers a better idea of what they're likely to receive.

Considering how close we are to the full release these are likely accurate images. However, it's always worth waiting until the full reveal before making any purchasing decisions. For instance, while the phones look great, we see nothing about how they might run or any details regarding the new OS One UI 7 that Samsung confirmed to be releasing with the S25 series.

If you want to see the full official reveal check out our Galaxy Unpacked live blog to get all the big Galaxy S25 news as it's announced today!

