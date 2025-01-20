Samsung Galaxy S25's Gemini AI features seemingly revealed in leaked video — here’s what we know
Integration and night video are on the cards
We are counting down the days until Galaxy Unpacked, and the release of the Samsung Galaxy S25. Considering this, it's no surprise the rumors and leaks have gone into overdrive.
One such reveal, from well-known source Evan Blass, is a new video on Substack that shows off the device and its software. The video starts with a person waking up in the morning and using a feature called Insights on their Galaxy S25 Ultra. The briefing seemingly compiles information like the weather, energy scores and sleep data in one easy-to-read list.
Next, the video goes on to offer greater detail on the improved Gemini assistant and how it integrates with apps. In the video, the woman asks Gemini to find a pet-friendly Italian restaurant and text it to Tony. This is the same kind of question that we saw in a recent trailer from Samsung, however, the video shows how Gemini will respond. In the leaked video we see Gemini offer several options, as well as composing a text in Messages that can be edited or sent.
The AI does more than just chat with you
The video isn't only focused on Gemini's assistant features, as it also shows how the Galaxy S25 series will improve video recording. The clip first shows off a feature called Night Video that appears to brighten and improve videos taken in the dark. The clip then shows off the Audio Eraser feature, including the options you can tweak like voices or wind sounds.
There's a lot to be excited about when it comes to the next generation of Galaxy phones. For instance, we know that Samsung is looking to add Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip to the entire range. Another recent leak saw the entire specs listing for the Galaxy S25 series revealed, including the cameras and batteries for each device. However, there are a fair few indications that Samsung will be increasing the prices for the phones.
There's no doubt that Samsung is making improvements to how its devices will work. However, we won't know how to optimize these features until we have a chance to try them ourselves. On that note, Galaxy Unpacked is happening on January 22 and we have a full breakdown of how to watch the show and will have hands-on reviews for the devices during the event.
