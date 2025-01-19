Galaxy S25 AI features — I asked the Tom's Guide staff what they want to see

We’re just a few days away from Galaxy Unpacked 2025 and the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup. And that should bring us a whole new batch of Galaxy AI features, as Samsung looks to bolster the number of tools on its phones powered by artificial intelligence.

Galaxy AI made its debut on the Galaxy S24 series a year ago, and Samsung has made no secret of its desire to add more features to its AI toolkit. Already, Galaxy flagships support simple-yet-useful features like Circle to Search as well as more complex generative editing capabilities for photos.

From rumors surrounding the Galaxy S25, it sounds as if Samsung’s primary focus with the next round of Galaxy AI additions will be on its Bixby personal assistant. Samsung reportedly wants a smarter assistant that can handle complex commands based on the information it retrieves for you — a teaser video from Samsung has the assistant looking for restaurants, sending that info to a contact and blocking out a meeting time on a calendar, all at the same time.

That sounds interesting enough, but we hope it’s not the only Galaxy AI feature Samsung plans to introduce for its latest phones. Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked, the phones team at Tom’s Guide put our collective heads together and came up with a short wish list of AI features we hope to see when the Galaxy S25 lineup arrives later this week.

Record video with a teleprompter

(Image credit: Future)

In some of the videos I record of myself, I frequently rely on a teleprompter to read a script — but in doing so, it can be telling that I’m reading because of my eyes. That’s why I’d love to see some sort of recording feature with Galaxy AI that would let me read a script on the phone’s display, while making it look like my eyes are always locked straight at the camera.

Technically, this wouldn’t be a new capability, as similar features already exist, even if they cost a lot. There’s NVIDIA’s "Eye Contact" feature and a similar one from Descript just to name two. By using AI to track my eyes, it could “correct” video if I were looking away at a teleprompter, or if my eyes have the subtle movements of reading a script.

It’s a cool feature and something I think that Samsung could whip up as part of its updated Galaxy AI suite. This would be one way of making the videos I host easier because let’s face it, reading a script is a lot easier than trying to wing it — especially if it’s something long. — John Velasco

Smart subscription manager

(Image credit: Future)

If you’re like me, you sign up for a lot of subscriptions from your phone — streaming services, subscription-based apps and the like. If you’re also like me, you’ve got to keep tabs on when those subscriptions are up for renewal or when that free trial you signed up for morphs into a recurring payment. But why keep track of those things on your own, when an AI tool should be able to do it for you?

What I’d like to see is a subscription manager built into my phone that’s smart enough to ping me whenever a subscription is about to roll over for another billing cycle so I don’t wind up paying for something out of inertia or forgetfulness. It’d be even better if I could extend that capability beyond whatever subscriptions I’ve signed up for on my own to any sort of recurring payment with a regular due date, from utilities to gym memberships.

Phone makers want their devices to become your digital wallet. Well, that doesn’t just mean being able to pay for things with your phone but also managing the different things you’re supposed to be paying for, too. — Philip Michaels

Give the Galaxy S25 a version of Google Pixel's At a Glance

(Image credit: Future)

I prefer my AI features to be productivity-flavored, and while it's not particularly flashy, Google's At a Glance widget, found on its Pixel phones, is one of the more useful tools I’ve come across. This widget can display all kinds of information, from the current weather to upcoming events to your Bluetooth accessories' battery level to tickets for upcoming shows or flights.

A version of At a Glance is available to all recent Android phones via the Google app, but it's nowhere near as fully-featured as what you get on devices like the Pixel 9 . That's why Samsung ought to try and make its own version.

Samsung also has the unique option to integrate both Google-made apps and its own Galaxy apps to add even more utility for its users. Plus, with its larger portfolio of devices like the Galaxy Ring, its Galaxy Book laptops or its numerous WiFi-connected home appliances, there's much more potential to be found in cross-device functionality. Seems like a no-brainer to me. — Richard Priday

Better speech-to-text dictation

(Image credit: Future)

With AI, there’s always a lot of emphasis on improving communication between you and your phone — particularly when it comes to being understood by the AI. So far this has been focused on asking your phone to do stuff, but I haven’t seen any mention of using AI to improve dictation and other speech-to-text features. Because, frankly, the process right now is often so bad that it isn’t even worth bothering with.

As someone who has to spend a lot of time typing at my desk, it would be pretty helpful not to have to use a keyboard, even more so if I’m typing on my phone, since I’m usually pretty clumsy and prone to errors when using an on-screen keyboard. Being able to say those words and have my phone understand what’s going on would be a massive help. But, sadly, current methods are pretty lackluster and prove to be either difficult to get going or limited in their understanding of what you say. Dictation isn’t really worth much if you have to go back and edit every other word.

Samsung has long offered these little productivity flourishes with its phones, like DeX, and enabling a free, easy-to-use AI dictation app could be the next addition in that spirit. And since Samsung can fall back on Google AI and its own expertise, it has the opportunity to do something few big tech firms have bothered with. — Tom Pritchard