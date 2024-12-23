Samsung S25 and S25 Ultra colors — all the rumors so far

Once you’ve decided on the phone model you need, one important decision remains: what color will you go for? While lots of people opt for the classic black finish, smartphone makers have increasingly brought in interesting colors for a splash of added personality.

Samsung typically produces its Galaxy S smartphones in a number of different shades — some exclusive to the company’s online store — and the upcoming Galaxy S25 family will be no different. Here’s what we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy S25’s colors.

Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus colors

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

In terms of colors, Samsung typically gives the regular Galaxy S and S Plus models the same options, even though they’ve become quite different beasts in recent years.

A few leakers have made predictions for the non-Ultra Galaxy S25, with the prolific and usually accurate Evan Blass outing the most in a now-deleted post on X:

Blue

Black

Coral Red

Icy Blue

Mint Green

Navy

Pink Gold

Silver Shadow

Meanwhile, the list from fellow leaker @theonecid’s is shorter, but has some overlap: Silver Shadow, Navy, Mint and Ice Blue colors.

Connecting the two is Ross Young, who says that Coral Red, Pink Gold and Blue/Black are being produced in smaller volumes, suggesting these are ones sold exclusively from Samsung.com.

But what do these shades look like? Roland Quandt has brought some physical evidence to the table: SIM card tray replacement parts, sourced from a Chinese dealer’s website. There are five in total:

(Image credit: Roland Quandt)

After Mint, Navy and Silver Shadow, we’re having a hard time matching the names to the pictures, but whether this invalidates the spare parts website, the leaked names or the quality of images isn’t clear at the moment.

In any case, this is the kind of thing you’ll ultimately be looking at, captured via Tarun Vats on X:

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra colors

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

Historically, the Ultra variant has had more austere and less playful coloring than the regular handsets, and it seems likely that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is going to follow suit in 2025.

Once again, the seven colors from Blass’ deleted post on X closely match the four from @theonecid and three from Ross Young.

The regular shades are set to be:

Titanium White Silver

Titanium Silver Blue

Titanium Gray

Titanium Black.

While the Samsung exclusives are rumored to be:

Titanium Jade Green

Titanium Pink

Titanium Blue/Black or Titanium Jet Black,

Once again, Roland Quandt is on hand to provide physical examples from the same Chinese parts website, though this time the images are less clearly defined, and subsequently harder to match to a color brand. Nonetheless, you can see that these are more professional shades for a more serious-looking phone.

(Image credit: Roland Quandt)

Samsung Galaxy S25: All will be revealed soon

It’s undeniably hard to visualize how the phones will look from SIM trays and somewhat flowery color brand names, but the good news is that we shouldn’t have to wait long to see how they look on the phones themselves.

The Galaxy S25 family is just a month away, with a Galaxy Unpacked event hotly tipped for Wednesday January 22. We’d expect all the colors to then be available to preview, and indeed pre-order, immediately after the show.