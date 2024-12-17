Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 — everything we know so far

The Samsung Galaxy Ring isn't even a year old, but if recent leaks prove true, we may see its successor as soon as January 2025. After all, samsung did tease the original Galaxy Ring right around CES 2024, and with a Samsung Unpacked event rumored for January 2025, the Galaxy Ring 2 may very well show up alongside the much anticipated Galaxy S25 smartphone that's likely to launch at that event.

Of course, the current-gen Samsung Galaxy Ring is one of the best smart rings presently available and the nearest competitor to the Oura Ring 4. So, what upgrades might the new Galaxy Ring 2 offer? Read on to see what's rumored for Samsung's follow-up.

Samsung Galaxy Ring 2: Biggest rumors: cheat sheet

Release date prediction: Spring or early summer 2025 with a possible teaser coming in January 2025

Spring or early summer 2025 with a possible teaser coming in January 2025 Price prediction: F rom $399 and up

rom $399 and up Design: A slimmer design is possible; improved sizing

A slimmer design is possible; improved sizing Battery life: Greater than seven days

Greater than seven days Wellness upgrades: Rearranged sensor structure could result in holistic tracking accuracy improvements

Rearranged sensor structure could result in holistic tracking accuracy improvements Smart features: New smart features are rumored, but details are light so far

According to a rumor shared on the Korean search engine and blogging platform, Naver in November by known leaker Lanzuk, the Galaxy Ring 2 is expected to be launched "a bit earlier than originally scheduled." What does this mean, exactly? The first Galaxy Ring was initially teased in January 2024 and launched in July at a Samsung Unpacked Event.

If the above rumor proves accurate, perhaps we'll see an official launch for the Galaxy Ring 2 in the spring rather than the summer. Either way, the chances of another January teaser seem strong.

Pricing details on the forthcoming release are scant, but we'd expect the finger-based wearable to start at roughly the same cost as the current model, $399. The Samsung Galaxy Ring is already one of the priciest smart rings out there, so we don't expect to see further price hikes (fingers crossed).

Samsung Galaxy Ring 2: Design predictions

(Image credit: Future)

The same leaker who says that the Galaxy Ring 2 will arrive ahead of schedule also suggests that the device will boast several design improvements, including a possible thinner profile and improved sizing. Currently, the Galaxy Ring sizing process is a bit tedious, so, any advancements here would be appreciated.

Samsung Galaxy Ring 2: Possible features

We don't have any real concrete details on feature improvements aside from the possibility of battery life enhancements. Again, according to the Korean leaker Lanzuk, the Galaxy Ring 2 will top its predecessor's seven-day battery life rating (which is closer to six days IRL based on our usage).

The Oura Ring 4 is advertised as lasting eight days, though that hasn't been our experience with it. With that in mind, I'm putting my money on the Galaxy Ring 2 offering nine days of battery per charge, just to stay one step ahead of Oura.

Regarding smart features, the Galaxy Ring already offers useful integration with compatible Galaxy phones, including a Double Pinch gesture that allows you to do things like remotely fire your camera's shutter or silence your phone's alarm.

This smart functionality is one thing that really sets the Galaxy Ring apart from the competition, and I fully expect further compatibility between the Samsung's next-gen smart ring and smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Ring 2: Outlook

(Image credit: Future)

The original Samsung Galaxy Ring left us seriously impressed with its health-tracking features, battery life and design, but a somewhat annoying sizing process, limited smart functionality with non-Galaxy phones and a high initial cost kept it from being named the best smart ring of 2024, even if it is the best Oura Ring alternative.

I don't expect the Galaxy Ring 2 to cost any less than the current Galaxy Ring. I also expect that it will continue to boast smart features that can only be unlocked with one of the latest and greatest Galaxy handsets. Finally, if you're an iPhone user hoping for cross-platform compatibility, then I've got a bridge to sell you in the East River.

With that real talk out of the way, I highly suspect the Galaxy Ring 2 will offer additional wellness features to help users understand the big picture and small details of their holistic data. The device's Energy Score and Sleep reports are some of the best in the business and I only expect Samsung to add other metrics and reports similar in nature and value.

Lastly, a thinner or possibly lighter design with improved sensor placement all seem like a real possibility, the same goes for a better sizing process.

Stay tuned, we should know more in about a month.

