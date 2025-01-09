Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could get better night mode video and run cooler — here's how

More upgrades for the Galaxy S25 Ultra and standard Galaxy S25 have been tipped, this time pointing to improved video recording and better heat management.

First up, leaker Ahmed Qwaider has posted on X that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature a 42% more efficient vapor chamber, the component responsible for drawing heat away from hot components like the chipset to keep performance consistently high. The basic Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus will get smaller 10 performance increases meanwhile.

With the Galaxy S25 series using a high-performance Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, great cooling is a must. The 8 Elite has already been showing its potential in the OnePlus 13 or Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro, so we're excited to see what Samsung's able to do with it too.

Samsung's been using vapor chamber cooling for a couple of years already, introducing it with the Galaxy S23 Ultra and then enlarging it significantly for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. How it gets better for the S25 Ultra isn't clear from Qwaider's post, but the obvious answer would be a larger surface area, although new materials or layers in the cooling system could also help improve heat distribution to spread it through the phone so it doesn't get hot spots that make it uncomfortable to hold.

Capture the night even more clearly

(Image credit: Future)

More alleged Galaxy S25 Ultra info has been shared by tipster IceUniverse (via his Weibo account), who claims that enhanced low-light videography, driven by the Snapdragon 8 Elite's enhanced image processing, will be one of the new Ultra phone's big upgrades.

Given how IU phrases the leak, it sounds like whatever form this upgrade takes, it will be unique to the S25 Ultra, with neither the other S25 models using it. IU does confirm that older Galaxy S Ultras won't be getting this ability though.

With the Galaxy S25 Ultra tipped to update its 3x telephoto and ultrawide cameras, we could see a considerable uplift in overall camera performance. And with the Galaxy S24 Ultra already on our best camera phones list, Samsung may be able to increase its ranking.

IU also reveals that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will have a 16GB RAM option as well as the 12GB default, but only in China and South Korea. More RAM makes multitasking between apps smoother and helps demanding apps like games or AI tools run better too, but hopefully the 12GB RAM package we're likely to get in the S25 series in the rest of the world will still do the job more than adequately.

Galaxy Unpacked, the upcoming launch event that the Galaxy S25 series should be arriving at, is in the calendar for January 22nd, less than two weeks away. While more leaks are likely to arrive in the intervening time, it's not long to wait until we get official word on the Galaxy S25 Ultra's cameras, performance specs and more.

