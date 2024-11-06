Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 could arrive earlier than expected — here's what we know

A new leak out of Korea claims that Samsung may launch the sequel to the Galaxy Ring early with a few improvements. The leak, shared on the Korean search engine/blogging platform Naver, said that the Galaxy Ring 2 will be released "a bit earlier than originally scheduled" (machine translated).

Samsung launched its new ring in July of this year. In our Galaxy Ring review, we said that Samsung's version "makes a strong case for smart ring adoption" while giving it our editor's choice. It quickly made our list of the best smart rings.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 phone series in January next year, though that is probably too early. It has been rumored that Samsung might launch a Galaxy S25 Slim later in the spring. That could be a potential early window for the Korean company to accelerate the release date of the next Galaxy Ring. However, it's unclear what "early" actually means here.

The leaker, Lanzuk, did add that Galaxy Ring 2 should have a thinner band, longer battery life and "more features." However, they did not provide more details on what those new features might include. They commented in their post that the sensor structure and measurements have been improved.

We assume it'll have the improved health tracking features, which are expected to come with the One UI 7 update that should launch in early 2025. Presumably, Samsung will introduce other non-health tracking features to the ring, too.

At the end of their blog, Lanzuk added in a line that Apple is working on its version of a smart ring and smart glasses. Apple has allegedly sent employee surveys that reveal the company is working on a smart ring. Meanwhile, the smart glasses may be an attempt by the company to produce a cheaper smart device than the Vision Pro, which is struggling to find a foothold. Both devices have been rumored and tipped to launch in 2026 or potentially 2027.

