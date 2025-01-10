Samsung Galaxy S25 series specs leak in full ahead of Unpacked — here's everything you need to know

Galaxy Unpacked is only a few weeks away and with it the likely official announcement of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. However, a new leak appears to have spilled all the specs of Samsung's next generation of smartphone ahead of time.

We have heard a lot of rumors about Samsung's next phones, including that they'll come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and even possible price increases. And this new information, reported by Android Headlines, backs that up. Here's the full breakdown:

Samsung S25 series leaked specs sheet

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Samsung Galaxy S25 Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Display size and resolution 6.2-inch AMOLED 2x display (2340 x 1080) 6.7-inch AMOLED 2x display (3120 x 1440) 6.9-inch AMOLED Display (3120 x 1440 Refresh rate 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Snapdragon 8 Elite Snapdragon 8 Elite RAM 12GB 12GB 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Rear cameras 50MP Main, 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP telephoto w/3x zoom 50MP Main, 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP telephoto w/3x zoom 200MP Main, 50MP Ultrawide, 50MP periscope telephoto w/5x zoom, 10MP telephoto w/3x zoom Front camera 12MP 12MP 12MP Battery 4,000 mAh 4,900 mAh 5,000 mAh Size 5.78 x 2.77 x 0.28 inches 6.23 x 2.98 x 0.28 inches 6.40 x 3.05 x 0.32 inches Weight 5.74 ounces 6.70 ounces 7.68 ounces

If these results are accurate then there are some interesting differences between the three devices and more than a few similarities.

The main thing to note is that, as stated, all three phones will come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite and 12GB of RAM. Each phone also has a 120Hz refresh rate for the AMOLED 2x screen, as well as a 12MP selfie camera. However, that is where the similarities seem to end.

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

The biggest difference between the three models is the cameras. While the Galaxy S25 and the S25 Plus come with the same 50MP main, 10MP Ultrawide and 10MP telephoto lenses the S25 Ultra has much more. According to the report, the Ultra will come with a 200MP main camera, a 50MP Ultrawide, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens and a 10MP telephoto. If accurate then that is an impressive lineup on its own, but it's pretty similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

We can also see the size differences, with the Galaxy S25 Ultra understandably being the larger of the three. It isn't just in size either, as the Galaxy S25 Ultra also has a larger battery at 5,000 mAh. Finally, the report states that all three phones will come with Android 15 and OneUI 7 installed.

It's an impressive set of specs, but the question is if it will be enough to help Samsung stand against the competition? Part of the issue is that the hardware is almost identical to the current Galaxy S24 series, while other developers have made some serious strides. For instance, we have seen phones with a larger battery, like the OnePlus 13, as well as phones with more RAM like the Asus ROG Phone 9 pro.

For the time being, we will have to wait until the official release to see how accurate these specs are. Not only that, Unpacked will finally let us know how much Samsung's next generation of phones will cost — and that will count for a lot when deciding whether to upgrade.

