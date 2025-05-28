Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: All the rumors so far

If you thought the Galaxy S25 Edge put a cap on all the Galaxy S phones Samsung planned on releasing this year, it looks like you're very mistaken. Rumors of a Galaxy S25 FE model are picking up steam, as the phone maker looks to extend its flagship lineup with a lower-cost model to appeal to shoppers who demand premium features.

This isn't Samsung's first stab at an FE model, as it's released that kind of phone four times since 2020. (Among Samsung's recent flagships, only the Galaxy S22 went without an FE version.) In fact, my colleague John Velasco argued last year that among the best Samsung phones, the Galaxy S24 FE was the better buy than the regular Galaxy S24, as it offered most of the same features at a lower price.

Can Samsung repeat the magic with a Galaxy S25 FE? Based on the rumors that have emerged so far about the new model, it certainly seems eager to try, with early reports painting a picture of a phone that shares a lot in common with its predecessor.

Here's what we know about the Galaxy S25 FE ahead of its rumored launch later this year.

Samsung's FE release schedule can charitably be called "haphazard." Who can forget the Galaxy S21 FE's 2022 release, happening just a month before the Galaxy S22 rollout? I'm sure Samsung certainly would like to.

Since then, though, a more regular cadence for FE releases has emerged. The Galaxy S24 FE arrived in October last year, about nine months after the rest of the Galaxy S24 lineup's debut. Clearly, Samsung likes to keep some distance between when its regular flagships come out and when it releases the FE model as a follow-up.

To that end, a lot of the Galaxy S25 FE release date rumors point to an October launch for the phone. It's hard to tell if that's a release window based on concrete evidence or if people are just expecting history to repeat itself. But fall 2025 seems like a respectful enough distance from the Galaxy S25 launch for the S25 FE to make its appearance.

As for price, there's no firm rumor about what Samsung intends to charge for this phone, though you wouldn't expect details to emerge until we get closer to the launch window. That said, the Galaxy S24 FE sells for $649 — $150 less than Samsung's entry-level flagship phone. That marked a $50 increase over the Galaxy S23 FE.

You'd imagine Samsung might try to replicate the S24 FE's price with the new version. Certainly, we'd welcome a return to the $599 price tag of the S23 FE, but with the Galaxy A56 set to cost $499 when it ships in the U.S. later this year, you'd expect Samsung to want to keep some distance between the FE and its midrange Galaxy A devices.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Design and display rumors

(Image credit: Samsung)

Early on, a report about the Galaxy S25 FE claimed that Samsung was looking to make this year's model thinner than the 8mm thick Galaxy S24 FE. That could mean bringing the phone more in line with the Galaxy S25, which measures 7.2mm at its thinnest point; a thinner S25 FE likely wouldn't approach the 5.8mm thin Galaxy S25 Edge, though, as a slender design is that latter phone's calling card.

It's worth noting that the report about a thinner FE surfaced in October, back when rumors about the Galaxy S25 Edge — or the S25 Slim as it was known then — were still taking shape. In other words, it's possible that report is actually about Samsung's ultra-thin model, since at one point, it looked the Edge might be Samsung's new take on the FE model.

Regardless of how thin the phone winds up being, most people seem to expect the Galaxy S25 FE to keep its predecessor's larger display. The Galaxy S24 FE got a boost in screen size to 6.7 inches, compared to the 6.4-inch panel on the S23 FE. The current FE also features a 120Hz refresh rate, another feature you'd think that the S25 FE's screen would replicate.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Camera rumors

(Image credit: Future)

Don't look for many changes to the camera setup on the Galaxy S25 FE, as a report claims the new model will adopt the Galaxy S24 FE's camera setup. That means a 50MP main lens, supported by 12MP ultrawide and 8MP telephoto cameras. The zoom lens on the FE uses a lower resolution sensor than the main Galaxy S flagships, but its 3x optical zoom matches what the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus offer.

It's also worth noting that should the Galaxy S25 FE feature a telephoto camera like its predecessor, it would offer something the Galaxy S25 Edge does not. Samsung's ultra-thin phone is so slender, there's no room for a dedicated telephoto camera.

At least the report forecasting an unchanged rear camera array sees a modest bump to the Galaxy S25 FE's front camera. The current FE features a 10MP selfie cam, but that could get bumped to 12MP for the Galaxy S25 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Performance and battery rumors

(Image credit: Samsung)

At the moment, it's hard to make heads or tails out of what kind of system on a chip the Galaxy S25 FE would use, but I'll do my level best to keep you informed about the leading contenders.

Early reports claimed that Samsung would simply re-use the Exynos 2400e chipset featured in the Galaxy S24 FE. That's not necessarily an encouraging rumor since the Exynos 2400e had a hard time keeping pace with 2024's leading silicon, like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, in performance benchmarks. And Android phones have only gotten faster since then thanks to the arrival of the Snapdragon 8 Elite system on a chip that powers devices like the rest of the Galaxy S25 lineup.

A subsequent rumor claimed that Samsung might turn to the Mediatek Dimensity 9400 for the Galaxy S25 FE — but only if it couldn't produce enough Exynos chips to meet the S25 FE demand.

In May, though, leaked benchmarks show a Galaxy S25 FE running on an Exynos 2400. That's a modest step up from the 2400e that powered last year's phone, so you'd see some improvement to performance even if the S25 FE would still lag behind flagship phones. Still, that's the trade-off you would make to get a lower-cost device that still offers a telephoto lens and full Galaxy AI support. (More on that below.)

(Image credit: Future)

Battery life could be another area where the Galaxy S25 FE makes compromises, particularly if that rumor of a thinner design pans out. The Galaxy S24 FE featured a 4,700 mAh battery, and if Samsung shrinks the size of this year's model, the size of the battery could drop as a result.

When we tested the Galaxy S24 FE last year, it held out for just under 11.5 hours on our Tom's Guide battery test. That's more than an hour better than the average smartphone, but it's well off the pace set by other Galaxy S models. Without a more power efficient processor and potentially smaller battery, the Galaxy S25 FE may be hard-pressed to even match the Galaxy S25 Edge's battery life, which is several hours shy of the other S25 models.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Software and Galaxy AI

(Image credit: Future/Google)

By the time the Galaxy S25 FE is released in the fall, Android 16 will be out. We're also expecting Samsung's One UI 8 interface to ship in the summer, so the S25 FE would be in line to run on the latest version of both Android and Samsung's skin.

A chief selling point for the Galaxy S24 FE last year was the fact that it didn't skimp on Galaxy AI features — the same AI-powered tools found on the more expensive Samsung flagships also worked here. Given the lack of rumored improvements to the cameras and chipset in the new phone, you'd hope that the Galaxy S25 FE would pick up the Galaxy AI features Samsung introduced with the S25 launch in January. In other words, the reason to get this particular model is the chance to experience Galaxy AI capabilities for less.

Like Samsung's other flagships, the Galaxy S24 FE comes with seven years of software and security updates. There's no reason to expect the Galaxy S25 FE to offer anything less.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Outlook

(Image credit: Future)

There are many months to go before a Galaxy S25 FE model sees the light of day. And that means more opportunity for rumors to emerge that give us a more definitive idea of the changes Samsung plans to make.

However, a pattern seems to be emerging from what we’ve heard so far. Samsung isn’t looking to reinvent the wheel with the Galaxy S25 FE — rather, it seems to be making the Galaxy AI features and low starting price the draw for this model, leaving the rest of the S25 lineup to wow you with superior specs.