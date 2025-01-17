Samsung Galaxy S25 promo materials leak just revealed specs and top AI features

With Samsung set to launch the Galaxy S25 lineup next week at the January 22 Galaxy Unpacked event, a set of marketing materials has surfaced, potentially revealing a number of specs and AI features coming to the new flagship Android devices.

The promotional images were shared by the Brazilian site Tecnoblog in Portuguese; using machine translation, we're able to figure out what specs appear in the leaked ad.

Galaxy S25 pre-orders: Save up to $1,250 @ Samsung

You don't have to wait until Galaxy Unpacked to save on a potential Galaxy S25 purchase. Register to pre-order any device announced at the January 22 event, and you can get a $50 credit toward the new Galaxy device. There's also an instant $300 credit when you reserve and pre-order a device, plus up to $900 in credit available for trading in your current device. You need to register before Unpacked on January 22 to take advantage of this offer.

The first set of images showcases the Galaxy S25 Plus, which we presume will have similar features as the entry-level Galaxy S25. The images highlight a 50MP main camera with 2x zoom, coupled with a 10MP telephoto with 3x zoom and a 12MP ultrawide lens. These specs are unchanged from the Galaxy S24 Plus.

The Plus and the Galaxy S25 Ultra will both feature 12MP front-facing cameras, according to the listing. That's another repeat spec from the 2024 model

The Ultra images reveal a potential upgrade to the S25 Ultra's ultrawide lens, listing a 50MP sensor for that camera. The Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 12MP ultrawide lens. Otherwise, the listed camera specs for the remaining rear cameras match what the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers — a 200MP main camera and a pair of telephoto lenses (a 50MP sensor with a 5x optical zoom and a 10MP sensor with a 3x optical zoom).

The materials highlight "the most powerful processor made for Galaxy." Presumably this is referring to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that is expected to feature in every S25 handset.

The S25 Plus looks to have a 4,900 mAh battery with the materials claiming up to 30 hours of video watching. The Ultra offers a slightly bigger with a 5,000 mAh battery and 31 hours of video watching. Battery sizes look to be unchanged from the equivalent S24 models.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

New AI features

The Tecnoblog images also highlight a few new AI features that look to be launching with the S25 lineup and the updated One UI 7 software.

Now Brief is one, which has been teased by Samsung previously. The tool is meant to create personalized summaries using AI with three different versions; a morning brief, a summary for your commute and an evening brief. The morning brief will highlight the upcoming day with weather forecasts, your schedule and your energy score if you also have a Samsung Watch. The evening one will summarize your day including how you did on activity.

The images also hint at a new Google Gemini integration. Gemini looks like it will work like the Hey Google assistant and read content for you while interacting with apps like YouTube and Samsung Notes.

Samsung should be bringing big upgrades with One UI 7 plus Galaxy AI, and we'll find out what other new features are coming when the Korean company unveils the S25 lineup at Unpacked. Be sure to read our guide on how to watch the Galaxy Unpacked live stream to follow along with Samsung's announcements.

More from Tom's Guide