Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leak reveals major upgrade to fight iPhone 16 Pro Max

The internet may be abuzz about all things iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. That hasn't stopped the leakers from releasing new information about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is still visible on the distant horizon.

Noted leaker Ice Universe took to X (formerly Twitter) to post new details on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra cameras. He said that while some of the shooters from the S24 Ultra will remain unchanged, one major upgrade could help the Ultra surpass the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max scheduled for Apple's "Glowtime" event.

According to the leak, the ultra-wide camera on the S25 Ultra could see a substantial upgrade. It'll jump to a 50MP ultrawide camera with a 1/2.52" sensor, 0.7µm pixels and an f/1.9 aperture. Like many modern smartphone cameras, it'll use pixel binning (combining multiple pixels into larger virtual pixels) for enhanced photo quality and better low-light performance.

For comparison, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which takes excellent ultra-wide images, offers a 12MP shooter with a 1/2.55" sensor and 1.4µm pixels. Putting the two phones side-by-side, you can easily see the differences — the resolution bump alone is enough to make the changes exciting. Combined with the pixel change, we could see some fantastic ultra-wide images rivaling those captured with the primary lens.

Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specifications have been confirmed.The only upgrade is the ultra-wide-angle sensor, 50MP 0.7um ISOCELL JN3 sensor, the main camera 200MP HP2 (small process upgrade model unchanged), 3x is still 10MP IMX754, 5x is still IMX854 50MP 0.7 umSeptember 9, 2024

According to Ice Universe, the rest of the cameras are unchanged. The primary lens is still a 200MP camera. The 3x is still a 10MP lens (original rumors suggested that 3X may also get the 50MP bump, but that doesn't appear to be the case), and the 5x is still 50MP.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max, which is Samsung's biggest rival in the high-end phone space, is rumored to get a 48MP ultrawide lens, which puts it around the same level as Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra if the rumors are accurate. Of course, seeing as these are rumors, you need to take them with a grain of salt, as there's always a chance for inaccuracy or a change of plans when the S25 Ultra is closer to launching.

