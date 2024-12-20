Samsung Galaxy S25 could get this major performance upgrade — all thanks to AI

The Samsung Galaxy S25 could end up with a pretty significant hardware upgrade, and like so many changes that have happened to recent phones, it could all be because of AI. Leaker Abhishesk Yadev has claimed that both the Galaxy S25 will be coming with 12GB of RAM — up from the 8GB included in Galaxy S24.

Yadev also claims that 12GB RAM will also be standard on Galaxy S25 Plus. While not available in certain regions, the S25 Plus was available with 8GB of RAM for a slightly lower price. But if this claim is true, it means the days of 8GB Galaxy flagships are well and truly over.

Exclusive ✨ The base storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will come with 12GB of RAM.So, no 8GB RAM variant for the S25 and S25+ this time. ❌#Samsung #GalaxyS25Series #GalaxyS25UltraDecember 20, 2024

We’ve heard murmurs about this change in the past, with leaked Geekbench listings showing off benchmark scores for a 12GB Galaxy S25. But considering how Samsung has planted its flag on the AI bandwagon, it’s no surprise that it may have plans to increase the available RAM on Galaxy S25 phones. Because it’s invested a lot in Galaxy AI and no doubt wants its users to be able to use it properly.

AI models require a lot of memory to run, so we’ve seen a number of high profile models come packing more memory than their predecessors. iPhone 16 and 16 Plus now have 8GB of RAM, which allows them to run Apple Intelligence.

Google also boosted the Pixel 9’s RAM to 12GB to ensure it can run Gemini Nano’s on-device AI more easily than the Pixel 8. So it makes perfect sense that Samsung would be following that trend.

Yadev doesn’t mention anything about the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which already comes with 12GB of RAM as standard. But a previous leak has suggested we may see the phone come with as much as 16GB of RAM. According to Jukanlosreve, the 256GB model will stick with 12GB of RAM, while 512GB and 1TB storage options will up that figure to 16GB.

It’s unclear what this might do to the price, though. Rumor has it that the Galaxy S25 could cost an extra $110 to manufacture, for one reason or another. Some rumors have claimed that the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset might play a part in any hypothetical price hikes, though adding new hardware like extra RAM certainly won’t be bringing costs down.

Unfortunately we won’t know for sure until the next Galaxy Unpacked, which is rumored to be happening on January 22. Thankfully that’s just over a month away, and means we shouldn’t have too long to wait until we learn everything there is to know about the Galaxy S25 series.

In the meantime you can keep up with all the latest news and rumors in our Samsung Galaxy S25 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra hubs.