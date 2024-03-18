Samsung Galaxy S25 tipped for bigger display to fight iPhone 16 Pro

A recent leak has hinted that Samsung is aiming to significantly alter the overall design of the Galaxy S25, with one change being a bigger screen.

Supposedly, Samsung could increase the size of the Galaxy S25’s screen from the Galaxy S24's 6.2-inches to 6.36-inches. This change gives the S25 roughly the same rumored screen size as the iPhone 16 Pro (tipped to be growing from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches), although it would still pale compared to the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s 6.9-inches, or the Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra's respective 6.7-inch and 6.8-inch displays.

This information comes to us from the blog of known leaker Yeux1122, who lists a company source as the point of origin.

The Galaxy S24 from the front (Image credit: Future)

Currently, we have heard only a few rumors about the Galaxy S25 series. For instance, a recent tweet from another leaker, Revegnus, states that the Galaxy S25 Ultra could see an improved camera set. These improvements would include an upgraded wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens with variable zoom, and the ultrawide sensor upgraded to 50 MP.

Another rumor, and likely an accurate one, is that the Galaxy S25 series will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip. This chip has Geekbench results that exceed the rumored scores for Apple’s upcoming A18 Pro chip, which could mean that Samsung’s next generation of phones finally outperform the competition from Apple.

There's no leaked release window for the Galaxy S25, although we suspect it will be sometime in January 2025. For now, the rumored specs of the Galaxy S25 series are minimal, but we have compiled a list of things we would like to see for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Some of these changes, like improved zoom photography or a refreshed design, would fit in well with the base Galaxy S25 too.