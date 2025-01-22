Score! Get the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from $399 — here’s how

Now that Galaxy Unpacked 2025 is over, the first Galaxy S25 preorder deals have gone live. Virtually every retailer and carrier is offering a preorder discount right now, but one of the best deals comes from Samsung itself.

For a limited time, you can knock up to $900 off the Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung. Additionally, you can get up to a $300 Samsung credit for free. That's one of the best cell phone deals I've seen this week. Naturally, there are some hoops you'll need to jump through to get this deal, but they should be easy to accomplish.

Up to $300 credit! Galaxy S25 Ultra preorder: up to $900 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung is knocking up to $900 off Galaxy S25 Plus preorders when you trade-in an older phone. Additionally, you'll get up to a $300 Samsung credit with purchase. The phone features a 6.9-inch QHD+ display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 200MP main (f/1.7), 50MP telephoto (5x, f/3.4), 10MP telephoto (3x, f/2.4), 50MP ultra wide (f/1.9) lens. There's also a 12MP (f/2.2) front lens and 5,000 mAh battery, which is the largest battery of all the S25 phones.

First, you'll need to trade-in an eligible device. A phone like the iPhone 16 Pro Max will fetch you a $700 trade-in credit, whereas Samsung's own Galaxy Z Fold 6, Fold 5, or Galaxy S24 Ultra will fetch you the full $900 credit. The bonus freebie credit is dependent on which Galaxy S25 Ultra model you buy. The base 256GB model nets you a $100 Samsung credit, whereas the 1TB model gets you the full $300 credit.

As for the phone itself, in our Galaxy S25 Ultra hands-on review, we said this phone pushes the boundaries of AI on a smartphone. We found Galaxy AI is more practical and personable on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. For example, the phone has its own personal data engine that can recommend routines based on your activities, such as asking if you want to turn Bluetooth on when you get in the car. If you have a Galaxy Ring or Watch, Galaxy AI is even smart enough to turn off your Samsung TV when you've fallen asleep.

Sure, there are plenty of other deals available now, but in terms of discounts that stack — it's hard to beat this offer from Samsung.