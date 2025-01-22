Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge teased at Unpacked — meet the stunningly thin iPhone 17 Air rival
It’s super, super thin
Samsung Galaxy S25 may have been the star of Galaxy Unpacked 2025, but Samsung did have one more announcement for us. Well, more of a teaser really, with Samsung giving us a brief glimpse of a fourth Galaxy S25 phone — the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.
That’s right, not the Galaxy S25 Slim, as we’d previously heard rumored, but the Galaxy S25 Edge. The name reveal made me instantly curse the decision-makers at Samsung because of what it implies. This may not be a slim phone, it might be another curved phone.
Edge is, of course, the name Samsung gave to its curved displays — starting with the aptly-named Galaxy Note Edge back in 2014. That design choice eventually became the standard, only truly disappearing last year with the launch of the flat-screen Galaxy S24 Ultra. I cheered that decision, and now I’m terrified Samsung might be jumping back onto that tired, rickety bandwagon.
Samsung was very coy about what this phone would be, with an announcement claiming that this phone would be “ a culmination of Samsung’s most-innovative technology.” A phone that is “packed into a form that is sleek, powerful and unlike anything you’ve seen before.”
What little Samsung showed in its presentation only gave us one concrete bit of design — two rear cameras. Glimpses at a mockup model on the demo floor seemingly confirm that, though we couldn’t really glean much more information than that.
When will the Galaxy S25 Edge launch? Samsung hasn’t said, but rumor has it that we may see the phone at some point this spring. It might not be going on sale in the U.S., though, so American buyers should probably temper their expectations.
You can check out all the latest rumors and news about this phone in our Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim hub.
