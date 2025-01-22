Samsung Galaxy S25 pre-order bonuses just leaked — here’s what you could get

Samsung will be announcing the Galaxy S25 series in only a few hours at the next Galaxy Unpacked. While we know that Samsung will be offering $50 off of any preorders made before the event, a new rumor has indicated what some of the other preorder perks may be.

According to French sire Dealabs, via Phone Arena, customers who preorder one of the S25 devices will be offered a free storage upgrade. This would mean that, when ordering a 128 GB model, users would instead receive the 256GB model for the same price. The same will go for the Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S25 Ultra preorders as well.

While we don't have the official memory options for the phones, a recent leak indicates that the Galaxy S25 will come with 128GB, 256GB or 512GB. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Plus will come with 256GB and 512GB options while the Galaxy S25 Ultra will have 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB options. If accurate then pre-ordering the Ultra will offer one of the best means to grab a 1TB phone for cheaper.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Now, it's worth noting that the leak is focused on France, however, it wouldn't be the first time that Samsung offered upgrades for pre-orders. As such, it's entirely likely that Samsung will offer the same in the U.S. It would be especially helpful for customers considering the several rumors indicating a possible price rise for the phones.

Aside from the Galaxy S25 series, we are expecting a few other releases during Galaxy Unpacked. For instance, it has been stated by Samsung that the updated OS, One UI 7, will be released alongside the Galaxy S25. We have also heard that Samsung has plans to announce Project Moohan, a new headset based on the Android XR program during the show. There's also the possibility of a sneak preview of the Galaxy Ring 2, although it's unlikely.

We're going to be seeing a lot of news regarding the future of Samsung in only a few hours. If you want to keep up to date then check out our guide on how to watch Galaxy Unpacked. We also have a live blog that we will keep running with all the new information and rumors as we hear them.

