I shot over 200 photos with the OnePlus 13 vs Galaxy S24 Ultra — here’s the winner

Even though the next Galaxy Unpacked event bringing us the Galaxy S25 Ultra is right around the corner, Samsung's current premium camera phone — the Galaxy S24 Ultra — still has one last device to prove itself against. That’s why I took over 200 photos with the OnePlus 13 vs. Galaxy S24 Ultra to see which one comes out on top.

In my previous 200 photos shootout with the Galaxy S24 Ultra vs. OnePlus 12, it was a one-sided affair in Samsung's favor. But now that the OnePlus 13 is here, it’ll be interesting to see what new improvements have been made in order for the new device to be a more serious best camera phone contender.

Just as a reminder, the Galaxy S24 Ultra features a quadruple camera arrangement that consists of a 200MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and 50MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom. On the other hand, the OnePlus 13 comes with a 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom.

In his OnePlus 13 review, my colleague Richard Priday praises the device's much-improved cameras, which I have to admit surprised me in my 200 photo shootout with the OnePlus 13 vs iPhone 16 Pro Max. I’ve also seen how well the OnePlus 13 performs for astrophotography and capturing portrait photos. But it’s going to take a lot to beat the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Like always, I’ve taken all of the photos with both phones on me — and then preview them on a monitor for a proper side-by-side comparison. That way, I can inspect all their differences to ultimately declare a winner.

OnePlus 13 vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: Main camera

This category is already turning out to be a tough one to decide, evident in these shots of an overcast day down by the beach. Both main cameras capture plenty of detail, like the textures of the wooden rails closest to me in the shot and including the name of the trash bins to the left.

However, I’m leaning ever so slightly to the OnePlus 13 because of how it seemingly applies an over-sharpening effect to the entire shot to draw out slightly more detail. The only thing slightly better with the Galaxy S24 Ultra is how the image is a smidge brighter, but not enough to convince me it’s the better one overall.

Winner: OnePlus 13

Image 1 of 12 OnePlus 13. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) OnePlus 13. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) OnePlus 13. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) OnePlus 13. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) OnePlus 13. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) OnePlus 13. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

OnePlus 13 vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: Dynamic range

Judging from their dynamic range performance, it’s the Galaxy S24 Ultra that wins this round due to how it better balances the highlights and shadows in the shots above — resulting in the brighter overall picture, too. This allows for a more balanced exposure throughout the shot.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13’s dynamic range performance doesn’t quite kick in as well to boost the shadows — so as a result — those areas look darker.

Winner: Galaxy S24 Ultra

Image 1 of 6 OnePlus 13. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. (Image credit: Future) OnePlus 13. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. (Image credit: Future) OnePlus 13. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. (Image credit: Future)

OnePlus 13 vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: Ultrawide

OnePlus upgrades the ultrawide in its camera so that it now has the same 120-degree field of view as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, whereas the OnePlus 12 had a narrower 114-degree field of view. Both ultrawide cameras capture the same amount of space in the shots above, but it's the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s better dynamic range performance that wins me over.

I will say, however, that zooming into the shot of the Galaxy S24 Ultra reveals details that are noisier — like the red street sign to the left. In contrast, the OnePlus 13 image has smoother looking details that come off better. Despite this, it’s not enough to convince me it’s better because these flaws are only exposed if I intend on cropping the image heavily.

Winner: Galaxy S24 Ultra

Image 1 of 20 OnePlus 13. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) OnePlus 13. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) OnePlus 13. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) OnePlus 13. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) OnePlus 13. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) OnePlus 13. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) OnePlus 13. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) OnePlus 13. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) OnePlus 13. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) OnePlus 13. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

OnePlus 13 vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: colors

Judging how each camera phone reproduces colors is tough, especially when they’re very close to one another. The Galaxy S24 Ultra clearly has the ever so slightly saturated colors, which I can tell from the deeper tones of blue and pink. Meanwhile, there’s a little bit of saturation behind the OnePlus 13’s color science, but it’s clearly not as oversaturated.

Despite the saturation, I’m giving this category to the Galaxy S24 Ultra because it catches my attention much more.

Winner: Galaxy S24 Ultra

Image 1 of 10 OnePlus 13. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) OnePlus 13. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) OnePlus 13. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

OnePlus 13 vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: Macro

From a quick glance, these macro shots of the leaf above look amazing, as they show off incredible detail. However, it soon becomes apparent that the Galaxy S24 Ultra is better with its brighter picture. It catches my eye instantly.

Zooming into the shot further reveals how the Galaxy S24 Ultra is better equipped. Those fine details in the leaf have more definition and look sharper, while also doing a better job at keeping everything in the shot in focus.

Winner: Galaxy S24 Ultra

Image 1 of 4 OnePlus 13. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) OnePlus 13. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

OnePlus 13 vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: Selfie

Selfies with the OnePlus 13 don’t turn out bad, but there’s still room for improvement. Even though it seems to have the edge on paper with its 32MP front-facing camera, it fails to match the clarity, sharpness, and detail that the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s 12MP selfie camera captures.

If you zoom into my face in the shots above, more of the facial features are better detailed with the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Furthermore, I prefer how it’s a brighter picture overall and how it makes my skin tone look more natural.

Winner: Galaxy S24 Ultra

Image 1 of 8 OnePlus 13. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) OnePlus 13. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) OnePlus 13. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) OnePlus 13. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

OnePlus 13 vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: Portrait

Just know that you can set the aperture to whatever setting you want before taking photos with their respective mode. I kept them at their default settings, and as a result, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is heavy with the softening effect.

I will say that it captures more definition and better exposes my face, but it fails to detect one edge along the left side of my hoodie — whereas the OnePlus 13 does a better job applying the more realistic borehole effect.

Winner: OnePlus 13

Image 1 of 8 OnePlus 13. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) OnePlus 13. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) OnePlus 13. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) OnePlus 13. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

OnePlus 13 vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: Zoom

Here's where things get juicy in this OnePlus 13 vs Galaxy S24 Ultra photo shootout. For years now, Samsung's flagship offered the superior telephoto camera experience, but the OnePlus 13 finally ends the streak.

Even though it technically has a shorter 3x optical zoom camera, the OnePlus 13 continually beats out the Galaxy S24 Ultra's longer 5x optical zoom one. I have to credit OnePlus’ new image processing algorithms and AI-enhancements that draw out the sharper details.

At 5x zoom, the two phones are evenly matched with the wo