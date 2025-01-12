Samsung Galaxy S25 colors leak with four shades for each model

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is honing into view, with the next Galaxy Unpacked event officially confirmed for Wednesday, January 22 as long rumored. Details about the flagship smartphone have been coming thick and fast in recent weeks, and the full specs of all three models expected to launch in just a few weeks have already leaked.

The source of that most recent information, Android Headlines, has separately published what appears to be official promo images of the phones. There are 75 in total, showcasing the Galaxy S25 colors which were previously only visible from shots of replacement SIM trays or imagined via third-party renders.

In all, there are eight colors with half shared by the S25 and S25 Plus, and four separate ones for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Here is the regular S25 shown in Ice Blue and Navy:

…and demoing the Silver Shadow and Mint shades, the larger S25 Plus:

As is traditional for recent Samsung phones, these more playful colors are exclusive to the regular S handsets, with the Galaxy S25 Ultra getting more austere shades. Here it is in Titanium Black, Gray, Silver Blue and White Silver:

If none of these grab you, you may not have to settle for one you’re not sold on. There are rumored to be others not shown here, which will likely be exclusive to the Samsung online store.

Previous reports suggest that Samsung may have Pink Gold and Coral Red shades for the regular S25 models, and Titanium Jade Green Titanium Pink Gold variants for the S25 Ultra. But without photographic evidence, these are definitely more rumor for now.

What about the Galaxy S25 Slim?

What’s conspicuous by its absence is the rumored Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim. And that’s the biggest sign yet that the reports suggesting it will arrive later in the year as a replacement for the FE are indeed correct.



After all, if Samsung was all ready to launch the S25 Slim at the same time as its siblings, you would imagine there would be promo images ready to go. It’s possible that these are considered too sensitive to slip, but given that Samsung reportedly fires those that are proven to supply leaks, it doesn’t seem like that would be much more of a deterrent.

That’s not to say we won’t see the Galaxy S25 Slim, possibly as a teaser, but at this point, it seems hugely unlikely that the handset will be available to order after the show.

We don’t have long to wait to see Samsung’s latest. Galaxy Unpacked is set to take place on Wednesday January 22 at 1 p.m. ET or 10 a.m. PT. You’ll be able to stream the event on the Samsung website or via the company’s official YouTube channel, and we’ll have all the information and plenty of analysis on the day itself right here.