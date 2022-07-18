Tom's Guide Awards 2022: All the big winners as they're announced

Roll out the red carpet — the Tom's Guide Awards for 2022 winners are here. Now in its third year, the Tom's Guide Awards celebrate the very best products across the wide range of categories you find covered on our site. After testing and reviewing hundreds of devices and services over the past year, our team of editors and experts want to help you find the best things to buy and use.
From amazing TVs, top-rated headphones and flagship smartphones to the coolest kitchen tech, fitness gadgets and our favorite shows to stream, the Tom's Guide Awards 2022 reflects all the best that's out there right now.
Here are all of the winners; if you go to the individual stories, you can read why we selected each of these products. This page will be updated throughout the week as all the winners are announced.
Tom's Guide Awards: Computers and Tablets
- Best laptop overall: MacBook Pro 16-inch (M1 Pro)
- Best 2-in-1 laptop: Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360
- Best laptop for students: MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
- Best value laptop: Asus Zenbook 13 OLED
- Best tablet: iPad Air (2022)
- Best Android tablet: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
- Best Chromebook: Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3
- Longest lasting laptop: 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022)
- Best mini PC: Beelink GTR5
- Best all-in-one PC: HP Envy 34 AIO
- Best gaming laptop: Maingear Vector Pro
- Best gaming desktop: Alienware Aurora R13
See all the Tom's Guide 2022 Award winners for computing and tablets.
Tom's Guide Awards: Streaming
- Best streaming device: Roku Streaming Stick 4K
- Best streaming service: HBO Max
- Best live tv streaming service: Sling TV
- Best sports streaming service: YouTube TV
- Best streaming service original show: Severance
- Best streaming service original movie: The Suicide Squad
- Best free streaming service: Freevee
See all the Tom's Guide 2022 Award winners for streaming.
Tom's Guide Awards: TVs
- Best TV: LG G2 OLED TV
- Best TV innovation: Samsung S95B OLED TV
- Best value TV: Hisense U8H
- Best TV design: Samsung The Frame 2022
- Best gaming TV: Hisense U7G
- Best TV remote: Samsung Eco Remote
See all the Tom's Guide 2022 Award winners for streaming.
Stay tuned: Tomorrow (July 19), we plan to announce the winners in the gaming and fitness categories, with homes, home office, audio, phones and auto to follow!