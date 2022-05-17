Amazon’s Freevee just launched on Apple TV — what you need to know

Amazon Freevee (one of the best free streaming services) has just launched its own dedicated Apple TV app.

The ad-supported streaming service was previously known as IMDb TV but was rebranded as Freevee earlier this year. The service allows access to a robust library of movies and TV shows completely free of charge. Freevee’s free-to-watch catalog includes Amazon originals like Alex Rider and Pretty Hard Cases, as well as Hollywood movies such as Knives Out and Deadpool.

Freevee was technically previously available on Apple TV but via the Prime Video app. This made the user experience less than ideal, as often free and premium content (which requires an Amazon Prime subscription to view) wasn’t clearly marked. However, Freevee now has its own dedicated home on Apple TV. So, if you’re looking for no-cost entertainment, make sure to get it downloaded.

Apple TV was one of the last remaining streaming hubs to be without a dedicated Freevee app. The app can also be found on iOS, Android, Xbox, PlayStation, Roku and a handful of LG and Samsung smart TVs. At this point, you’ve almost certainly got at least one device that can be used to access Freevee in your home already.

Amazon has big future plans for Freevee. Last month, when the name change was confirmed, it was also announced that the streaming service’s output of original content is planned to increase 70% this year. New offerings will include Sprung, a comedy from the creator of My Name is Earl, and High School, an adaptation of the memoir of musicians Sara and Tegan Quin.

In the same reporting detailing Freevee’s ongoing commitment to original content, Amazon also revealed that the service had seen tremendous growth over the past few years. In fact, Freevee's active monthly users have tripled.

"We’re looking forward to building on this momentum with an increasing slate of inventive and broadly appealing originals, and are excited to establish Freevee as the premier AVOD service with content audiences crave," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

Amazon’s continued investment in Freevee isn’t surprising, the free ad-supported streaming category is becoming quite competitive. There are plenty of players in the mix including the likes of Pluto, Tubi, The Roku Channel, Crackle and Peacock. If Freevee is going to carve out its own space in such a crowded market, it’s going to need to keep offering viewers compelling reasons to boot up its app.