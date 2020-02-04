Best wireless chargers for iPhone and Android 2020

Wireless charging was once a novelty. Now, it's catching on, as more and more smartphones support the Qi wireless standard. All you have to do is drop your iPhone or Android phone on a wireless charging dock or stand and it starts to receive power.

But choosing the best wireless charger isn't as simple as you might think. As wireless chargers have become both more capable and more affordable, the number of companies offering them has exploded. As a result, it can be difficult to separate the best wireless chargers from those that fail to hold up against the top options.

Based on our research, these are the best wireless chargers for iPhone and Android devices. The following chargers all come with great designs, outstanding features, reliable performance and affordable prices.

(Image credit: Belkin)

1. Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand

Best wireless charger overall

Power: 10W | Size: 4.3 x 3.9 x 3.9 inches | Weight: 3.88 ounces | Type: Stand

10W power

Supports landscape and portrait mode

Two color options

A bit pricey

Belkin's Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand is the best wireless charger available. It features up to 10W of power, charging iPhones up to 7.5W and Samsung up to 9W. All other Qi-enabled devices charge at 5W. Don't worry if your phone has a case; the Boost Up is compatible with cases that are up to 3mm thick.

The solid design lets you charge your phone in either portrait or landscape mode, so you can use your device while it's charging. The device features an LED indicator light for letting you know when it's charging, and a foreign-object-detection feature means it'll know when a phone isn't on it and shouldn't charge.

Take your pick of two colors: black and white. Belkin includes a wall adapter with a 4-foot power cord and offers a three-year warranty.

(Image credit: Nanami)

2. Nanami Fast Wireless Charger

The best wireless charger value

Power: 10W | Dimensions: 5.3 x 3.9 x 2.8 inches | Weight: 7.4 ounces | Type: Stand

Great price

Sleep-friendly

Safety assurances

Basic design

Better with smaller devices

If you're looking for a wireless charger that's cheap but delivers the power you need, check out the Nanami Fast Wireless Charger. It comes with a simple stand design that lets you use it with just about any iPhone or Android device. And you can charge your phone in portrait or landscape mode.

A safety assurance feature means it won't overcharge your phone or overheat. Better yet, the Nanami is sleep-friendly, as the LED indicator will shut off automatically after 10 seconds. Arguably the best feature about the Nanami Fast Wireless Charger is its price. At under $20, this is one of the best wireless charger values out there.

(Image credit: Choetech)

3. Choetech Dual Wireless Charger

This wireless charger juices two phones at once

Power: 10W | Size: 4.8 x 3.9 x 3.6 inches | Weight: 6.6 ounces | Type: Stand

Plenty of charging space

Affordable price

Case-friendly

Basic design

Bulkier than many others

If you're looking for a device that can charge multiple phones at once, consider the Choetech Dual Wireless Charger. It comes with a big pad, so you can charge two phones simultaneously, and its affordable price tag makes it a great value for homes with multiple phones.it's also case-friendly, so it can charge your device easily.

That said, the charger is a bit bulkier than others, so it might be harder to bring along on trips. We do like the leather-like surface up top, which helps prevent phone slippage, and there are holes on the bottom to dissipate heat. Overall, the Choetech provides a good bang for the buck.

(Image credit: Belkin)

4. Belkin Wireless Charging Dock

Charges Apple Watch, iPhone and AirPods simultaneously

Power: 7.5W | Dimensions: 7.3 x 4.9 x 4 inches | Weight: 1.16 pounds | Type: Stand

3-in-1 charging

Works with Apple Watch

Sleep mode support

Heavy and takes up a lot of space

7.5W charging limit

Pricey

The Belkin Wireless Charging Dock is one of the best wireless chargers because it's one of the most versatile. It comes with a 7.5W stand for charging your smartphone, and a 5W dock for charging your Apple Watch at the same time. Better yet, a port on the back lets you use USB-A to charge a wired device, such as your AirPods.

Because the the Wireless Charging Dock supports the Apple Watch's Nightstand mode, you can use this accessory as a mini alarm clock while charging your gadgets.

But be aware that the device is a bit heavy at 1.2 pounds, and it's limited to 7.5W charging, so it won't be the best option for fast charging. And at $140, the Belkin Wireless Charging Dock is one of the more expensive wireless chargers on the market.

(Image credit: Anker)

5. Anker PowerWave Charger

Built-in fan keeps your phone cool

Power: 10W | Dimensions: 4.3 x 4.3 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 5 ounces | Type: Pad

Internal cooling fan stops overheating

Case-friendly design

18-month warranty

Basic design

A little pricey

As long as you can get over the basic design of the Anker PowerWave Charger, you'll find that it delivers solid value. It offers an internal cooling fan that ensures your device won't overheat. This wireless charger also has a case-friendly design, so you can keep your phone charged without too much fuss.

The PowerWave charges at up to 10 watts for Android phones and up to 7.5W for iPhones; it uses a safety system to ensure that it's delivering the right amount of power to the right device.

The Anker PowerWave Charger has an anti-slip surface. A small LED indicator light tells you when the device is charging. Add an 18-month warranty, and you have a great option.

(Image credit: Yootech; Shutterstock)

6. Yootech Wireless Charger

Power: 10W | Dimensions: 4.3 3.6 x 3.6 inches | Weight: 5.3 ounces | Type: Stand

Really affordable

Dual orientation design

Sleep-friendly

Short power cord

If it's savings you're after, the Yootech Wireless Charger is the way to go. The wireless charger is exceptionally affordable and offers a dual-orientation design, so you can charge your phone both in portrait and landscape mode. And it's sleep-friendly, so it won't wake you up when you use it at night.

The Yootech's 3-foot power cord is short, and you have to supply your own power brick. But if you can get past that, you'll find an low-cost device that's coupled with 10W charging.

(Image credit: Belkin)

7. Google Pixel Stand

The best wireless charger for Pixel phones

Power: 11W | Dimensions: 4.1 x 3.6 inches | Weight: 5.6 ounces | Type: Stand

Solid, sturdy design

Up to 11W charging

Pricey

Google makes it difficult to know which devices work with it

The Pixel Stand from Google is pricey, but it does a lot more than a typical wireless charger. Compatible with the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, this wireless charger turns your Google phone into a smart display.

When you dock your Pixel phone, you can use Google Assistant to check your schedule and get weather, commuting information and more. Plus, you can see your favorite photos on the display through Google Photos.

The Pixel Stand is sleep-friendly, too, because you can set the phone's light to slowly brighten with warm colors, which can make waking up a bit easier.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

8. Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad

Charge three devices at once -- for a price

Power: 7.5W | Measurements: 10.2 x 5.4 x 2.6 inches | Weight: 16 ounces | Type: Stand

Charges iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at once

Nice, non-slip surface

Case-ready

Expensive

Doesn't fit AirPods Pro

If you're looking for a versatile wireless charger, consider the Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad. In addition to letting you charge your iPhone or Android device (up to 7.5W), it can be used to charge your Apple Watch and AirPods. Add that to a case-ready design and a non-slip surface, and this accessory is a winner.

The Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad does have some drawbacks. It doesn't let you charge the AirPods Pro case, and some owners have complained that it can be difficult to line up your iPhone correctly. The overall design needs a fair amount of room, too. But this wireless charger is worth considering if you want to charge up to three devices at once.

(Image credit: Native Union)

9. Native Union Dock Wireless Charger

The most stylish wireless charger

Power: 10W | Dimensions: 7 x 6 x 1.5 inches | Weight: 1.5 pounds | Type: Stand

Great design

Fits the biggest phones

Thermal protection to keep devices cool

Pricey

Won't work with all cases (larger than 3mm thick)

The best wireless charger if you care about style, the Native Union Dock Wireless Charger Stand blends good looks and utility. The accessory comes in six colors and designs, including Marquetry Rose, Rose, Marquetry Slate, Slate and the very funky Terrazzo Rose and Terrazzo Slate.

The stand includes a little pedestal to elevate your phone so you can more easily activate facial recognition and make video calls, and you'll get up to 10W of power in both portrait and landscape mode. The package doesn't include a wall adapter, but you do get a fairly long, 6.5-foot braided charging cable.

(Image credit: Otterbox; Shutterstock)

10. OtterBox Otterspot Wireless Charger

Stackable system charges your phone and wireless portable battery

Power: 10W | Wireless battery: 5,000 mAh | Type: Pad

Wireless charging battery included

Anti-slip surface

Stackable system

A bit pricey

OtterBox might be best known for its cases, but the company's Otterspot Wireless Charger is one you should check out. It comes with both a wireless charging base and a wireless charging battery you can take with you.

The case has the ability to charge your iPhone or Android device at up to 10W, and it comes with a rugged design that makes it ideal for traveling. Better yet, you can stack multiple batteries on top of each other to charge all of the devices at the same time.

The Otterspot Wireless charger also comes with a USB A-C cable, USB C-C cable and a 36W all adapter. The Otterbox's versatility doesn't come cheap, but if you want a wireless charger for your phone and portable battery in one package, it's worth a look.