Tom's Guide Awards 2025: All the big winners across 12 categories from phones to homes

The products, devices and services that impressed us the most

The Tom&#039;s Guide Awards 2025 badge on a multicolored background
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)
Please join us in giving a round of applause to all of the winners in the Tom’s Guide Awards 2025.

Now in its sixth year, the Tom’s Guide Awards celebrates our favorite products, devices and services across all of the different categories we cover across our entire site including two new ones for this year’s awards. Our experts have tested and reviewed hundreds of different products to help you find the best new additions and upgrades to improve your daily life.

From TVs with brilliant picture quality and massive displays, innovative laptops that make it easier to get more done on the go and the latest smartphones to the most exciting kitchen tech, top fitness gadgets, our favorite streaming service and even the latest AI tools and sleep gear, the Tom’s Guide Awards 2025 honors them all.

Here are all of the winners from this year’s awards and if you head to the award announcement stories at the bottom of each category, you can read more on why we selected each of these products for their respective awards.

Hero Awards

Tom's Guide 2025 Hero Awards

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Find out more about all the winners in the Tom's Guide Awards 2025 Hero Awards

Phones

Tom's Guide Awards 2025: Phones

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Find out more about all the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2025 for Phones

Active Life

Tom's Guide Awards 2025: Active Life

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Find out more about all the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2025 for Active Life

Computing

Tom's Guide Awards 2025 Computing

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Find out more about all the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2025 for Computing.

Audio

Tom's Guide Awards 2025 Audio

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Find out more about all the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2025 for Audio

Streaming

Tom's Guide Awards 2025 Streaming

(Image credit: Shutterstock/Netflix/Tubi/Tom's Guide)

Find out more about all the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2025 for Streaming

TVs

Tom's Guide Awards 2025 TVs

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Find out more about all the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2025 for TVs

Photography

Tom's Guide Awards 2025 Photography

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Find out more about all the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2025 for Photography

Gaming

Tom's Guide Awards 2025

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Find out more about all the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2025 for Gaming

AI

Tom's Guide Awards 2025

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Find out more about all the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2025 for AI

Automotive

Tom's Guide Awards 2025 Automotive

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Find out more about all the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2025 for Automotive

Sleep

Tom's Guide Awards 2025 Sleep

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Find out more about all the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2025 for Sleep

Homes

Tom's Guide Awards 2025 Homes

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Find out more about all the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2025 for Homes

Anthony Spadafora
Anthony Spadafora
Managing Editor Security and Home Office

Anthony Spadafora is the managing editor for security and home office furniture at Tom’s Guide where he covers everything from data breaches to password managers and the best way to cover your whole home or business with Wi-Fi. He also reviews standing desks, office chairs and other home office accessories with a penchant for building desk setups. Before joining the team, Anthony wrote for ITProPortal while living in Korea and later for TechRadar Pro after moving back to the US. Based in Houston, Texas, when he’s not writing Anthony can be found tinkering with PCs and game consoles, managing cables and upgrading his smart home. 

