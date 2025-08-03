Tom's Guide Awards 2025: All the big winners across 12 categories from phones to homes
The products, devices and services that impressed us the most
Please join us in giving a round of applause to all of the winners in the Tom’s Guide Awards 2025.
Now in its sixth year, the Tom’s Guide Awards celebrates our favorite products, devices and services across all of the different categories we cover across our entire site including two new ones for this year’s awards. Our experts have tested and reviewed hundreds of different products to help you find the best new additions and upgrades to improve your daily life.
From TVs with brilliant picture quality and massive displays, innovative laptops that make it easier to get more done on the go and the latest smartphones to the most exciting kitchen tech, top fitness gadgets, our favorite streaming service and even the latest AI tools and sleep gear, the Tom’s Guide Awards 2025 honors them all.
Here are all of the winners from this year’s awards and if you head to the award announcement stories at the bottom of each category, you can read more on why we selected each of these products for their respective awards.
Hero Awards
- Best new product: Gemini Live
- Innovation award: Asus ROG Flow Z13
- Best company award: Anthropic
- Sustainability in tech: Framework Laptop 12
- Best product design: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Find out more about all the winners in the Tom's Guide Awards 2025 Hero Awards
Phones
- Best phone: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
- Best iPhone: iPhone 16 Pro
- Best Android phone: Google Pixel 9 Pro
- Best camera phone: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
- Best AI phone: Google Pixel 9
- Best foldable phone: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
- Best phone design: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
- Best phone battery life: Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro
- Best budget phone: Google Pixel 9a
Find out more about all the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2025 for Phones
Active Life
- Best smartwatch: Garmin Instinct 3
- Best fitness tracker: Oura Ring 4
- Best running watch: Garmin Forerunner 970
- Best workout headphones: Beats Powerbeats Pro 2
- Best massage gun: Bob and Brad M7 Plus Mini
- Best running shoes: Asics Novablast 5
- Best hiking boots: Timberland Motion Access Mid
- Best outerwear: Patagonia Nano-Air Ultralight
- Best workout app: Runna
- Best adjustable dumbbells: LifePro PowerFlow Plus
- Best electric scooter: Segway Max G3
- Best electric bike: Rad Power RadCity 5 Plus
Find out more about all the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2025 for Active Life
Computing
- Best laptop: Apple MacBook Air M4
- Best AI laptop: MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo
- Best keyboard: ZSA Moonlander
- Best gaming laptop: Alienware Area-51
- Best 2-in-1 laptop: Asus ROG Flow Z13
- Best monitor: LG 5K2K ultrawide
- Best AR Glasses: Xreal One Pro
- Best webcam: Insta360 Link 2C
- Best tablet: iPad Air M3
- Best router: Netgear Nighthawk RS600
- Best mesh router: Asus ZenWiFi BQ16 Pro
- Best antivirus: Norton 360 Deluxe
- Best VPN: NordVPN
Find out more about all the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2025 for Computing.
Audio
- Best headphones: Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S3
- Best noise-cancelling headphones: Sony WH-1000XM6
- Best noise-cancelling earbuds: Noble Fokus Amadeus
- Best wireless earbuds: Sony WF-C710N
- Best audiophile headphones: Final D8000 DC
- Best soundbar: Marshall Heston 120
- Best Bluetooth speaker: Marshall Kilburn III
Find out more about all the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2025 for Audio
Streaming
- Best streaming service: HBO Max
- Best live TV streaming service: YouTube TV
- Best sports streaming service: YouTube TV
- Best free streaming service: Tubi
- Best streaming original show: Adolescence
- Best streaming original movie: Woman of the Hour
Find out more about all the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2025 for Streaming
TVs
- Best TV overall: LG C5 OLED
- Best TV value: TCL QM6K
- Best OLED TV: Samsung S95F OLED
- Best QLED TV: Hisense U8QG
- Best TV design: LG G5 OLED
- Best TV innovation: Panasonic Z95B OLED
- Best 8K TV: Samsung QN990F Neo QLED
- Best big-screen TV: Samsung S90D OLED
- Best projector: Hisense C2 Ultra
Find out more about all the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2025 for TVs
Photography
- Best mirrorless camera: Nikon Z5II
- Best action camera: DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro
- Best 360 camera: Insta360 X5
- Best instant camera: Fujifilm Instax mini 41
- Best film camera: Pentax 17
- Best drone: DJI Air 3S
- Best vlogging camera: Canon EOS R50 V
Find out more about all the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2025 for Photography
Gaming
- Best console: PS5 Slim
- Best handheld gaming console: Lenovo Legion Go S
- Best VR headset: Meta Quest 3S
- Best gaming monitor: Alienware 34 QD-OLED
- Best gaming keyboard: Lemokey L5 HE
- Best gaming mouse: Corsair M75
- Best gaming headset: SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Wireless
- Best gaming chair: DX Racer Martian
- Best game subscription service: Nvidia GeForce Now
Find out more about all the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2025 for Gaming
AI
- Best AI chatbot: Claude
- Best AI image generator: ChatGPT
- Best AI video generator: Veo 3
- Best AI music generator: Riffusion
- Best AI device: Plaud NotePin
- Best AI phone feature: Gemini Live
Find out more about all the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2025 for AI
Automotive
- Best design: Volkswagen ID.Buzz
- Best EV: Volvo EX30
- Best Plug-In Hybrid: Kia Niro PHEV
- Best value: Chevrolet Equinox EV
- Best SUV: Honda Prologue
- Best Pickup Truck: Rivian R1T
- Most efficient: Lucid Air Pure
Find out more about all the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2025 for Automotive
Sleep
- Best mattress: Saatva Classic
- Best mattress in a box: DreamCloud Classic
- Best hybrid mattress: Saatva Classic
- Best memory foam mattress: Nectar Premier Memory Foam Mattress
- Best mattress for side sleepers: Helix Midnight Luxe
- Best mattress for stomach sleepers: Helix Dawn
- Best mattress topper: Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper
- Best pillow: Coop Home Goods Adjustable Pillow
- Best mattress protector: Coop Home Goods Waterproof Mattress Protector
- Best sunrise alarm clock: Hatch Restore 3
Find out more about all the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2025 for Sleep
Homes
- Best air fryer: Ninja Crispi
- Best blender: Vitamix Ascent Series X2
- Best juicer: Nama C2 Cold Press Blender & Juicer
- Best stand mixer: Ooni Halo Pro
- Best smart home device: Amazon Echo Show 21
- Best air purifier: Blueair Blue Signature
- Best coffee maker: Fellow Aiden
- Best espresso machine: De'Longhi La Specialista Touch
- Best vacuum cleaner: Samsung Bespoke Jet AI Ultra
- Best robot vacuum cleaner: Roborock Saros 10R
- Best digital photo frame: Aura Aspen
- Best standing desk: Branch Four Leg Standing Desk
- Best office chair: Hinomi X1
- Best grill: Weber Spirit EP-425
- Best cooler: Ninja FrostVault
Find out more about all the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2025 for Homes
