Tom's Guide Awards 2025: All the big winners across 12 categories from phones to homes

Please join us in giving a round of applause to all of the winners in the Tom’s Guide Awards 2025.

Now in its sixth year, the Tom’s Guide Awards celebrates our favorite products, devices and services across all of the different categories we cover across our entire site including two new ones for this year’s awards. Our experts have tested and reviewed hundreds of different products to help you find the best new additions and upgrades to improve your daily life.

From TVs with brilliant picture quality and massive displays, innovative laptops that make it easier to get more done on the go and the latest smartphones to the most exciting kitchen tech, top fitness gadgets, our favorite streaming service and even the latest AI tools and sleep gear, the Tom’s Guide Awards 2025 honors them all.

Here are all of the winners from this year’s awards and if you head to the award announcement stories at the bottom of each category, you can read more on why we selected each of these products for their respective awards.

Hero Awards

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Find out more about all the winners in the Tom's Guide Awards 2025 Hero Awards

Phones

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Find out more about all the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2025 for Phones

Active Life

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Find out more about all the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2025 for Active Life

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Computing

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Find out more about all the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2025 for Computing.

Audio

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Find out more about all the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2025 for Audio

Streaming

(Image credit: Shutterstock/Netflix/Tubi/Tom's Guide)

Find out more about all the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2025 for Streaming

TVs

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Find out more about all the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2025 for TVs

Photography

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Find out more about all the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2025 for Photography

Gaming

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Find out more about all the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2025 for Gaming

AI

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Best AI chatbot: Claude

Best AI image generator: ChatGPT

Best AI video generator: Veo 3

Best AI music generator: Riffusion

Best AI device: Plaud NotePin

Best AI phone feature: Gemini Live

Find out more about all the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2025 for AI

Automotive

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Find out more about all the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2025 for Automotive

Sleep

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Find out more about all the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2025 for Sleep

Homes

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Find out more about all the winners for the Tom's Guide Awards 2025 for Homes

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.