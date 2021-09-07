Hisense U7G Android TV (65U7G): specs Price: $1,099.99

Screen size: 65 inches

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG

Refresh rate: 120 Hz

Ports: 4 (2 HDMI 2.1, 2 HDMI 2.0)

Audio: 2 Channel [x 10-Watt, with Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced]

Smart TV software: Android TV Version 4.19.75

Size: 57.0 x 33.1 x 3.5 inches [w/o stand]

Weight: 43 pounds [w/o stand]

The Hisense U7G Android TV is being pushed as a TV for gamers. And based on specs alone, it has everything a gamer could want: 120 Hz refresh rate, two HDMI 2.1 ports that support auto low latency mode and variable refresh rate, and all the HDRs you need, including Dolby Vision and HDR10+. What’s good for gamers is usually good for everyone who enjoys a quality TV image.

Our Hisense U7G Android TV review shows that it stacks up well compared to other TVs in its price range, with a brighter picture and low lag time. The U7G costs less than more premium Hisense U8G Android TV (65U8G), but also gives you less. It isn’t as bright and has fewer dimming zones. The U7G shares one unfortunate trait with the U8G: Hisense’s overactive motion smoothing. You can find better TVs and cheaper ones, too. But if you’re looking to balance performance and price, the U7G may be the one you’re looking for.

Hisense U7G Android TV (65U7G) review: Price and availability

The Hisense U7G was released in 2021. We tested the 65-inch model (65U7G), which is available at Amazon and Best Buy for $1,099.99. It also comes in 55 and 75-inch varieties.

55 inch (Model 55U7G) — $799.99

65 inch (Model 65U7G) — $1,099.99

75 inch (Model 75U7G) — $1,599.99

The three U7G models have similar specs across the line, except for dimming zones. The 55-inch model has 72, the 65-inch has 90 and the 75-inch has 120. Even with that, we expect the 55-inch and 75-inch to have similar pros and cons to the 65-inch model we tested.

Hisense U7G Android TV (65U7G) review: Design

The 57.0 x 33.1 x 3.5-inch U7G is a little thinner than its more expensive TV sibling, the Hisense U8G Android TV (65U8G) , which measures 57.1 x 33.1 x 4.1 inches. The U7G has a slim bezel around the top and sides, with a wider edge at the bottom. It’s sturdily built, with a hard plastic back.

(Image credit: Hisense)

The U7G uses the industry standard boomerang-style feet, but it has one touch that sets it apart: there are two positions in which you can place the feet, one at the far end of each side, and another closer to the center. This allows people with smaller media centers to use the included feet instead of buying a separate stand.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

For those who prefer to mount the TV, the U7G supports VESA 300 x 200, and should work with the majority of the best TV mounts.

Hisense U7G Android TV (65U7G) review: Ports

The U7G features four HDMI ports, two of which support HDMI 2.1, as well as features like 4K at 120 Hz. One of the HDMI 2.1 ports also supports enhanced audio return channel (eARC) for connection to a soundbar. All four HDMI ports are on the left side of the TV for easy access.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In addition, the U7G has an RF antenna connection and composite video. For sound, besides ARC, it has an optical digital audio port and left/right audio input to go with the composite video, as well as a headphone jack. You can also listen wirelessly through Bluetooth and connect via built-in Chromecast. To connect to the Internet you can go wireless or use a wired Ethernet cable. There are also two USB ports, one with faster USB 3.0 speeds.

Hisense U7G Android TV (65U7G) review: Performance

The U7G delivers a colorful and sharp picture, with impressive brightness. It handles action well and has good contrast overall. It’s a very good TV — though not the best.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

While watching Our Planet in 4K on Netflix, the ocean looked deep blue, the tiny krill were detailed, and the mackerel and dolphins zipped through the sea without blurring. In Avengers: Infinity War, when Thor brings the lightning down on the Outriders at the Battle of Wakanda, the bolts were bright and sharp. But while watching the 4K Blu-ray versions of Blade Runner 2049 and Fellowship of the Ring, some details were lost in the darkness — details that the U8G revealed. This could be a result of not being as bright and having fewer dimming zones.

The U7G’s full array backlight produced a consistent image from corner to corner, and didn’t suffer too much when I viewed the image from the sides. But like the U8G, the TV’s motion smoothing is extreme by default, causing action scenes to have an unnatural appearance. However, there are plenty of picture modes to choose from, and most let you turn off, or dial down, the motion smoothing.

The picture options change based on the source material. When watching YouTube TV, you can select from choices such as Vivid, Standard, Sports, Theater Day, Theater Night and Filmmaker Mode. Each has a significant effect on what you see; I preferred Theater Day in most cases, which wasn’t too bright and helped with contrast.

When I turned on Avengers: Infinity War on Disney+, the TV switched to Dolby Vision IQ – a version of Dolby Vision that adjusts the brightness levels according to ambient lighting – which I found too bright, but Dolby Vision Dark was more balanced. With content that comes in HDR10+, you get another batch of modes to choose from. It may take some experimenting to find the one that pleases your eye most.

Hisense U7G Android TV (65U7G) review: Test results

In the lab, the U7G showed its muscle. With 621 nits, it produced the second brightest picture among competing TVs, eclipsed only by the U8G’s blinding 723 nits; by comparison the TCL 6-Series Roku TV (R635) measured 583 nits and the Vizio P-Series Quantum (P65Q9-H1) managed only 471 nits.

The U7G also came in second to the U8G for color accuracy, scoring a Delta-E of 1.91, where the U8G had 1.57 (lower scores indicate better accuracy). Both of those were far better than the TCL 6-Series Roku TV’s 2.85, the Vizio P-Series Quantum’s 2.20 and Vizio OLED TV’s 4.32.

However, the U7G’s color reproduction was toward the bottom of the bunch, reproducing 99.88 percent of the Rec. 709 color space, compared to 99.95% for the Hisense U8G, 99.92% for the TCL 6-Series Roku TV (R635), 99.90% for Vizio P-Series Quantum (P65Q9-H1) and 130.07% for the Vizio OLED TV .

The U7G bested all those TVs when it comes to lag time. With its 17.2 millisecond score, it came in just a bit faster than the U8G’s 17.5 ms. Both of the Hisense TVs were better than the TVs we compared them to, with the Vizio OLED TV coming closest at 21 ms. The U7G’s quick lag time showed when it came to play games.

Hisense U7G Android TV (65U7G) review: Gaming

Since it’s marketed as a gaming TV, I had high expectations for the U7G’s performance when I hooked up an Xbox Series X. To harness all the features of the TV and the console, you need to turn on enhanced format for HDMI, found in the Settings menu. Once engaged, the TV switched to Game mode automatically when I started a game.

The TV displayed games at 4K at 120 Hz — taking full advantage of what the Xbox’s capabilities. During play, the U7G had no trouble keeping up with fast action during Forza Horizon 4 and Apex Legends. Both had good detail in the foreground and background and rich color. But it would be a stretch to say this TV was more suited for gaming than the U8G, and the performance was not noticeably better than the less expensive TCL 6-Series Roku TV (R635).

Hisense U7G Android TV (65U7G) review: Audio

The U7G makes the most of its two-channel speakers. While most TV speakers are barely sufferable, the sound from the U7G is almost good. With Atmos and IMAX Enhanced support, it produces a big and wide sound, with plenty of volume. Voices are easy to understand. The bass is limited, but if you switch the sound mode to Theater, it boosts it to a decent level (you’ll likely still want one of the best soundbars or a sound system with a subwoofer for sound that matches the visuals the TV produces).

(Image credit: Hisense)

Android TV comes with several ways to adjust the sound to your liking. You can choose from sound modes: Standard, Theater, Sports, Music, Speech and Late Night, all of which slightly adjust the bass and dialog levels. There’s also a five-band equalizer under Advanced Settings for more control over the audio.

Hisense U7G Android TV (65U7G) review: Smart features

The U7G runs Android TV, a robust smart OS that, while not always intuitive, brings with it plenty of features. The Google Play Store has just about any app you could want, and hands-free Google Assistant offers the power of one of the most useful voice assistants.

Setting up the TV is relatively painless. Enter info about your location, sign in with a Google account and select some apps to install, and you’re ready to start watching.

Android TV has search, Home, Discover and Apps menu options. The Home screen is a long, scrolling page that includes promoted items, Favorite Apps and Play Next, among other options. Unlike some smart OSes, you have a lot of control over what you see on each screen. Go to Device Preferences to change what appears in Play Next, reorder apps and more.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Google Assistant is quick to respond. Say, “Hey Google,” and the microphones easily detect your voice commands (you can also push the button on the remote to activate the assistant). Google Assistant turned on the TV, changed the volume and launched Netflix. In addition, I could turn on a Wemo plug and played music from Spotify.

Hisense U7G Android TV (65U7G) review: Remote control

The remote for the U7G is well designed and comfortable in your hand. It’s the same remote that comes with the U8G. It’s distinguishing feature is a flat bottom that lets you stand the remote up, if you so choose.

The remote makes good use of its limited space. A number button calls up an onscreen number keypad instead of dedicating precious space on the remote. The scroll wheel is well located in the top third of the device. Just below the wheel are buttons for back, settings and the home screen — the functions you will likely use most. And with hands-free Google Assistant, you don’t have to use the remote if you don’t want to.

(Image credit: Hisense)

The remote has a lot of quick launch buttons for apps — Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+, Tubi and Peacock — which is probably more than you need.

Hisense U7G Android TV (65U7G) review: Verdict

Marketing aside, the Hisense U7G Android TV is a very capable TV, with all the features the gamers and movie lovers alike look for. With HDMI 2.1 and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+, the TV has the specs; it also produces good color, sharpness and brightness.