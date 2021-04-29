The Suicide Squad cast, trailer, release date, Harley Quinn and everything we know

The Suicide Squad has that The at the front for a very specific reason — to try and make sure we never remember 2016's dreadful film Suicide Squad. And to achieve that, DC Entertainment has enlisted one of the best brains in comic book movies today: James Gunn. And he's already bringing his unique flair to the film, which we've seen in the first The Suicide Squad trailer. Plus, Margot Robbie recently detailed changes to her character, Harley Quinn.

Gunn's The Suicide Squad is kind of a reboot, kind of a sequel, which some of the same cast members from the 2016 movie are transferring over to the new film (including Robbie, Viola Davis and Joel Kinnaman). But there are also new faces joining the squad, like Idris Elba and Sylvester Stallone.

Here's everything we know about The Suicide Squad, including its cast, release date and more.

The Suicide Squad is set to release (and wreak havoc) on August 6, 2021.

But as most comic book movies can tell you, you can't bet on any release dates. Not until with COVID-19 restrictions still affecting movie theaters.

The Suicide Squad trailer

In late March, DC released the first red-band trailer for The Suicide Squad and it's as twisted and weird as fans had hoped.

The trailer kicks off with members of the squad arguing about saving Harley. Of course, it turns out she doesn't need to be saved. She's no damsel in distress!

From the horribly beautiful mind of @JamesGunn, #TheSuicideSquad hits theaters and @HBOMax August 6. Watch the Official Red Band trailer now, ❤️ to subscribe, and be among the first to receive content up until release! pic.twitter.com/O4fw1pbvXOMarch 26, 2021 See more

The Suicide Squad cast

Leading the cast, of course, are Margot Robbie and Viola Davis, returning as Harley Quinn and Amanda Waller, respectively. Joel Kinnaman is also back, as Rick Flag.

We're super excited to see Idris Elba in a comic book movie, and he's filling the role of Bloodsport. Other highlights include Nathan Fillion, Michael Rooker, Peter Capaldi and Steve Agee.

After that, The Suicide Squad's cast goes all sorts of bonkers. The 16-time WWE world champion John Cena plays Peacemaker, who is, in Cena's words, "a douchey Captain America." Oh, and what fresh heck will Pete Davidson uncork as Blackguard?

Plus, we've got the singular Taika Waititi to look forward to appearing in The Suicide Squad; he's listed as in a TBA role.

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn

Viola Davis as Amanda Waller

Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag

Idris Elba as Bloodsport

Alice Braga as SolSoria

Pete Davidson as Blackguard

Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang

Nathan Fillion as T.D.K.

Michael Rooker as Savant

John Cena as Peacemaker

Steve Agee as King Shark

Taika Waititi in a TBA role

Sean Gunn as Weasel

David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man

Peter Capaldi as The Thinker

Storm Reid as Tyla

Mikaela Hoover as Camila

Flula Borg as Javelin

Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt

Mayling Ng as Mongal

Joaquín Cosio as General Mateo Suarez

Juan Diego Botto as Luna

Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher II

Marisol Correa as Soldado

It's also where we get to see Mr. Cena in his truly ridiculous outfit.

The Suicide Squad: Harley Quinn is back

After headlining her own movie last year, Harley Quinn is back on the squad (though as you saw in the trailer above, she can rescue her own damn self, thank you very much).

Robbie recently outlined to Total Film how Harley Quinn has changed from the 2016 film to now, especially with Gunn in charge. "It's just always interesting to explore what characteristics different directors gravitate towards from the character," she said. "The common denominator is the source material, which is what I always built the character off anyway. Then she evolves in different ways under different people's direction."

While Harley was definitely the star of Birds of Prey, she'll be more of a supporting character in The Suicide Squad.

The actress explained, "One of the first things I said to James was, I think Harley is a catalyst of chaos. She’s not necessarily your narrative center, and sometimes it's great when plot points can rest on other characters' shoulders, and she can be the thing that erupts a whole sequence of events. That's something I felt he agreed with, based on what I was reading in the script."