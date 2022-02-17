Today's best Magimix 4200XL deals $499.95 View

Magimix Food Processor 14 Cup: Specs Dimensions: 10 x 16.75 x 8.25 inches

Weight: 17 pounds

Capacity: 14 cups

Controls: Push button

Modes: Auto, pulse, stop

Smart features: None

Output: 950 watts

Warranty: 30 year motor warranty

Delivering professional-quality performance and impressive versatility, the Magimix Food Processor 14 Cup is a top choice for the home chef. It’s made in France and features a generous assortment of accessories, including three bowls that let you seamlessly move through different elements of a recipe without stopping to wash the bowl.

As you will see in our Magimix Food Processor 14 Cup review, its powerful motor is surprisingly quiet, and it’s backed by a 30-year motor warranty.

Magimix Food Processor 14 Cup: Price and availability

This food processor is on the higher end of the machines that we tested, but its performance and versatility justify that price. The Magimix Food Processor 14 Cup is available from Magimix and Williams-Sonoma for $349.95. It’s available in black, chrome, and white. 12 and 16 cup options are also available.

Magimix Food Processor 14 Cup review: Design

This food processor is a larger machine, measuring 10 x 16.75 x 8.25 inches. It also weighs 17 pounds, so it’s not the easiest machine to lift out of a bottom cupboard. However, its size and weight give it excellent stability, which is assisted by the suction cup feet that mount it securely to the counter. This food processor is available in three finishes, so it will match multiple kitchen decor schemes. Its overall appearance is modern and clean, making it an attractive machine that you could feasibly choose to display right on your countertop.

This food processor comes with a generous assortment of accessories. Its three bowls in 6-, 12-, and 14-cup capacities conveniently stack within each other for space-saving storage right on the machine. Other accessories include a knife blade, dough blade, blendermix, egg whisk, 2mm and 4mm slicing and grating discs, a spatula, and an instruction and recipe book. It also includes a plastic storage box to keep the blades and discs well-organized.

That storage box measures 7 x 7 x 10.5 inches, so it does take up extra space. Between this box and the machine’s size, this product isn’t an ideal choice if you have a small kitchen or are limited on space.

Magimix Food Processor 14 Cup review: Performance

The Magimix Food Processor 14 Cup demonstrated plenty of power and versatility across all of our tests. Its 14-cup capacity was ideal for mixing cookie dough. The motor easily handled the full batch of dough without any strain. It produced a consistent, thorough mix that resulted in a dough which was light and airy.

Its powerful motor also proved capable of pureeing hummus well. The finished hummus was soft and fine, and the option of using the smallest bowl for the hummus allowed for a thorough mix.

The machine includes 2mm and 4mm grating and slicing discs, allowing us to choose the size that’s right for each recipe. Each slicing and grating test was fast and consistent, aided by the large chute that easily accommodated a whole potato and a block of cheese. This food processor sliced a whole russet potato in just four seconds, and a carrot in the same time.

It grated ⅓ of a pound of cheese in 15 seconds. In all three cases, the shreds and slices were clean and consistent. No food jammed into the discs, and the process was fast and easy.

The food processor also easily chopped a whole onion. It resulted in consistent pieces, but it’s so powerful that it’s easy to quickly cross the line from chopping to pureeing.

During all of these tests, the machine was quiet and easy to use. It measured just 79.2 dBA, which was only one spot from being the quietest of every model on test. This meant that even during longer tests like pureeing hummus, it was pleasant to operate.

While this food processor only features an auto and pulse setting, it never felt under-powered for any of our tests. The ability to increase or decrease power would be nice, but the machine handled every test easily on its auto or pulse setting, so you can argue it’s unnecessary.

Magimix Food Processor 14 Cup review: Ease of use and cleaning

The Magimix Food Processor 14 Cup is largely easy to use. Its weight could make it difficult for some to move, especially if you’ll be repeatedly lifting the food processor into and out of cupboards. On top of this, while the suction cup feet create an ideal and secure mount to the counter, it can take quite a tug to loosen the food processor when you’re ready to put it away.

The machine is easy to set up. Its bowl fits onto the unit securely, and it locks into place easily. The lid is also intuitive to attach and lock on. It’s equally easy to unlock the bowl and the lid.

If you’re frustrated by having to stop in the middle of recipes to wash out bowls, this machine solves that problem. It includes a large, medium, and mini bowl. The large is ideal for heavy-duty jobs like mixing cookie dough, beating egg whites, and chopping. The medium bowl is designed to be used with the included shredding and grating discs, while the mini bowl is ideal for smaller tasks like mincing herbs, chopping nuts, and blending sauces. Together, these bowls let you tailor the machine’s performance to your needs, making the food processor capable of both large and small tasks. The bowls eliminate unnecessary downtime, since you no longer have to repeatedly wash out the same bowl when preparing a single recipe.

The food processor is also easy to clean. All of the attachments are easy to remove, and the bowls, lid, and attachments are dishwasher safe. The base is designed without any extra ridges or curves, so it’s easy to wipe clean.

Magimix Food Processor 14 Cup: Verdict

The Magimix Food Processor 14 Cup is our top choice for the best food processor. Its powerful motor easily handled all of the tests that we performed, yet it operates quietly. The wide assortment of accessories makes it versatile and capable of everything from shredding and grating in different thicknesses to mincing herbs and whisking eggs. Its three-bowl design is innovative, space-saving, and increases the machine’s versatility and overall ease of use.

While this food processor is a larger and heavier unit, it does the jobs of multiple other machines and is sure to see plenty of use in an avid chef’s kitchen. Its price of $349.95 makes it a premium option, but it’s also backed by a 30-year motor warranty, indicating it’s going to become a longtime staple of your kitchen. If you’re looking for plenty of power and a large capacity at a lower price point, then consider the Cuisinart 14 Cup Custom Food Processor. This scored well in our tests and came in third place, although you only get one bowl.