The best Black Friday deals 2019

Black Friday deals are officially here. Sure, Thanksgiving is still a few days out, but thanks to the shorter holiday season, retailers are launching their Black Friday deals earlier than ever. (We're expecting to see earlier than average Cyber Monday deals as well).

For instance, Amazon Black Friday deals are confirmed to begin on Friday, November 22, whereas Walmart Black Friday deals will begin on Wednesday, November 27.

Naturally, there are also hundreds of early Black Friday deals you can take advantage of now. Walmart's Buy Now sale, for instance, has one of the best iPad Black Friday deals we've seen so far. The sale discounts everything from iPads to 4K TVs. It even includes a few killer Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals.

To help you navigate through the maze of deals, we're using our expertise to bring you the best early Black Friday deals you can get. Whether you're looking for the best Black Friday laptop deals or the cheapest AirPods Black Friday deals, below you'll only find the deals we personally recommend ourselves, updated multiple times throughout the day. So, before you go turkey shopping, here are today's top Black Friday deals.

The Best Black Friday Deals

Apple Watch S3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $169 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch 3 is an excellent smartwatch for users who don't want to invest too much in a smartwatch. It tracks all of your activities/workouts and it's also waterproof so you can use it in the pool. It's $30 under Apple's price and just $17 shy of its all-time price low.View Deal

23andMe DNA Test: up to 50% off DNA kits

The 23andMe DNA Test includes over 125 reports on your health, wellness, and ancestry. Reports include info on inherited health conditions to a family tree history. Amazon is taking 50% off select kits. View Deal

Pokemon movies, toys, games: deals from $10

From Blu-rays to plush dolls, Walmart is slashing the price of dozens of Pokemon toys. For example, you can get the Pokemon 8-inch Plush Pikachu for $9.74, which is $4 off its regular price. View Deal

Acer Chromebook 715: was $399 now $299

This military-grade laptop is the first Chromebook with a built-in fingerprint reader. It sports a 1080p touchscreen LCD, Core i3-8130U CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB eMMC. It's $100 off and the cheapest price we've seen for this Chromebook. View Deal

Apple 10.2" iPad (32GB): was $329 now $299

Apple's most popular iPad now sports a bigger screen and support for Apple's Smart Keyboard. The base model is on sale for $299 and the 128GB model is also on sale for $399. Both are at their lowest price ever. View Deal

Nikon Sale: Up to 40% off Nikon cameras/lenses

It's not often we get to see big sales on Nikon gear. However, Amazon is taking up to 40% off Nikon cameras, lenses, and bundles. You can get the Nikon D3500 w/ 2 lenses for $446.95, which is the lowest price ever for this excellent camera for beginners. View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 300: was $259 now $199

The Bluetooth-based Bose Home Speaker 300 has Amazon's and Google's digital assistants built right in. It offers 360-degree sound and is also AirPlay 2 compatible. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer: was $69 now $39

Make everyday fry-day with this Farberware oil-less fryer. Instead of frying your foods in oil, this air fryer uses hot air technology to serve up perfectly golden and crisp foods. It's 50% off. View Deal

Vizio 55" Quantum 4K TV: was $498 now $398

The Vizio M556-G4 is part of Vizio's midrange 2019 series, but this set features Vizio's quantum tech, similar to Samsung's QLED TVs. It's an absolute steal at this new super-low price. View Deal

AirPods with Charging Case: was $159 now $139 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the AirPods 2 with standard charging case for $20 off. It features Apple's latest H1 chip for faster wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

4K TVs

Samsung QLED TV Sale: Up to $800 off @ Walmart

Samsung's QLED TVs are renown for their rich colors, solid picture quality, and...high price. That is until now. Walmart is slashing up to $800 off Samsung's 2019 QLEDs with pricing that starts at $497.99, the cheapest price we've seen for a Samsung QLED. View Deal

JVC 43" 4K Roku TV: was $249 now $199

This JVC 43-inch 4K Roku TV costs less than similarly sized Amazon Fire TVs from Toshiba and Insignia. We also like that it comes with Roku's excellent OS baked right in. View Deal

JVC 65" 4K Roku TV: was $549 now $399

This is one of the cheapest 65-inch 4K TVs we've ever seen. Like its smaller 43-inch sibling, it comes with the Roku platform built in. It's currently $150 off its normal retail price. View Deal

Element 70" 4K Roku TV: was $798 now $499

The Element 70-inch 4K Roku TV is the biggest HDTV in Walmart's current Early Deals Drop sale. It features Roku's easy-to-use platform and it's an extra $29 cheaper than it was last week.View Deal

TCL 65" 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $928 was $599

The TCL 65" 4K Roku Smart TV (65S525) puts thousands of streaming channels at your fingertips. With over 500,000 movies and TV episodes to choose from, you'll always have something to watch. For a limited time, it's $328 off at Amazon.View Deal

Sony 55" OLED 4K TV 2019: was $1,998 now $1,499

The XBR55A8G is one of the most affordable Sony OLED TVs we've seen. It offers 4K resolution alongside excellent contrast, clarity, HDR support, and even Google Assistant. It's $800 off. View Deal

LG 65" Nano 8 Series Smart TV: was $1,199 now $696 @ Amazon

This LG Nano 8 Smart TV features more than a billion colors for true-to-life picture quality. It features built-in Alexa, so you can play music, control other smart home devices, and get news using simple voice commands.View Deal

Laptops and Tablets

Apple iPad (128GB): was $429 now $349

The 2018 iPad packs a 9.7-inch LED-backlit IPS display, A10 Fusion chip, and Touch ID. With up to 10 hours of battery life, this Apple tablet is great for on-the-go entertainment and productivity. It's a whopping $80 off, it's second-lowest price ever.View Deal

Asus ROG Strix GL531GU: was $1,299 now $999

The Asus ROG Strix GL531GU is one of Asus' premier gaming laptops. It boasts a Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and GTX 1660Ti GPU. It's now $300 off at Walmart. View Deal

MacBook Air 13" 2019: was $1,099 now $999

Apple's 2019 MacBook Air packs a stunning 13.3" Retina display with True Tone technology. For a limited time, it's $99 off its normal retail price. The 256GB model is also $71 off.View Deal

Acer Aspire 5 w/ 256GB SSD: was $529 now $399 @ Walmart

The Aspire 5 is a mainstream laptop that packs better-than-average specs, including a Core i5-8250U CPU and 256GB SSD. It's $130 off and at an all-time price low.View Deal

Health and Fitness

Fitbit Versa 2: was $199.95, now $149.95 @ Amazon

Fitbit's newest smartwatch has a beautiful always-on OLED display — a first for Fitbit — and Alexa built in, which makes it a more useful smartwatch. Fitbit also offers Spotify support on the Versa 2.View Deal

Apple Watch S3 (GPS/LTE/38mm): was $299 now $199

If you want an excellent smartwatch on the cheap, the Apple Watch Series 3 is hard to beat. Walmart currently has the S3 with GPS/LTE on sale for $199. (It normally costs $299). View Deal

Apple Watch S5 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $384 @ Amazon

Apple's flagship smartwatch is already on sale. Upgraded features include an all-ways on Retina display and better power management. It's currently $15 off.View Deal

Toys

Headphones

Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones: was $99 now $39

Who says Bose headphones have to cost a fortune? These wired buds offer solid Bose sound quality without breaking the bank. They're now $5 shy of their lowest price ever. View Deal

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $164

One of the 2019 AirPods' new features is that they can be charged wirelessly via Apple's new wireless AirPods charger. Walmart has the AirPods w/ the wireless charger on sale for $164.99, which is this bundle's second lowest price ever.View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 65t: was $189 now $149 @ Amazon

Looking for the perfect pair of workout buds? The Jabra Elite Active 65t are small, sweat-resistant, and sound great. Even better, they're now $40 off. View Deal

Klipsch T5 Wireless Earbuds: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

With up to 8 hours of battery life and aptX and AAC conversion technology, the Klipsch T5 buds deliver long lasting high-quality audio. For a limited time, they're $50 off which marks an all time price low for these AirPods alternatives. View Deal

Gaming and Consoles

Gears 5 for Xbox One: was $59 now $38 @ Amazon

Gears 5 is a big, bold, and beautiful with a refreshing campaign and various multiplayer options. Amazon currently has The Coalition's new third-person shooter on sale for $21 off, which is an all-time price low.View Deal

Pokemon Sword & Shield w/ controller: was $88 now $60

For a limited time, get Pokemon Sword and Shield with a free Ematic Switch controller for just $60. That's $28 off and one of the best Pokemon Sword and Shield deals we've seen. View Deal

PS4 w/ 3-Games: was $249 now $199 @ Walmart

Walmart has the PS4 1TB console with The Last of Us Remastered, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn on sale for $199. This sale wasn't supposed to go live till Nov. 27, but you can get it now anyway. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons (Gray): was $79 now $66 @ Walmart

Each Switch Joy-Con has an accelerometer and a gyro sensor built-in. They may be used individually or as a pair and deliver over 6 hours of battery life depending on the game. Grab a pair now for $13 off. Amazon also has it on sale for the same price.



View Deal

SanDisk 64GB MicroSD: was $19 now $15 @ Amazon

This 64GB microSD card is specifically designed for the Nintendo Switch. It delivers read speeds up to 100MB/s and write speeds of up to 60MB/s. Grab one now for just $15.View Deal

Nintendo Switch w/ Minecraft: was $329 now $298 @ Walmart

This Switch bundle comes with a free copy of Minecraft, which saves you $29. It's the best Switch console deal you'll find right now because even though it's sold at list price, you're getting a free game. View Deal

Kitchen Appliances

Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer: was $69 now $39

Make everyday fry-day with this Farberware oil-less fryer. Instead of frying your foods in oil, this air fryer uses hot air technology to serve up perfectly golden and crisp foods. It's 50% off. View Deal