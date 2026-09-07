Labor Day is here, making now one of the best times to invest in a new mattress for less — and I've got my eye on a certain Sleep Number smart bed. The ComfortNext Lux Mattress, now up to $1,284.75 at Sleep Number, is a smart mattress designed to provide advanced relief to side sleeper's shoulders and hips.

This year's best mattresses balance comfort and support, and the ComfortNext Lux does just that. Like most picks in our best smart mattress guide, the ComfortNext Lux boasts adjustable firmness, with 100 different firmness levels to choose from.



We're in the process of reviewing this bed, but our lead tester has already reported that he's waking up "more refreshed and with less joint pain." Today's your last chance to shop the Labor Day mattress sales before prices go back up, so let's take a closer look at this deal...

Advanced comfort to side sleepers and couples...

The brand describes the ComfortNext Lux as possessing "superior" pressure relief, aiming to reduce build-up in key side sleeper pressure points: shoulders, hips and knees.

Its 100 adjustable firmness levels acknowledge that firmness is subjective, with some side sleepers needing firmer comfort than others. Plus, back and stomach sleepers should be pleased that the ComfortNext Lux is built to provide good lumbar support.

As for bed-sharing couples, the good news is that you can select your own firmness settings independent of the other side of the bed. This means that if your partner prefers a firmer bed while you like a softer mattress (or vice versa), you can choose your respective firmness levels and cancel the sleep divorce.

Looking for something a little cheaper?

Save 10% Sleep Number ComfortMode Mattress (twin): was $1,099 now $989.10 at Sleep Number Like the ComfortNext Lux, the entry-level ComfortMode mattress is designed to provide joint and pressure point relief. While it doesn't offer as much cooling tech and cushioning as the more advanced models, it still offers adjustable firmness and a hybrid design. At 10% off, a queen is $1,439.10 (was $1,599).