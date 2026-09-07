No more joint pain: Save $1,284 on Sleep Number’s top smart mattress this Labor Day
There's 15% off the Sleep Number ComfortNext Lux in today's Labor Day mattress sales, a smart bed with 100 firmness levels for personalized side sleeper comfort
Labor Day is here, making now one of the best times to invest in a new mattress for less — and I've got my eye on a certain Sleep Number smart bed. The ComfortNext Lux Mattress, now up to $1,284.75 at Sleep Number, is a smart mattress designed to provide advanced relief to side sleeper's shoulders and hips.
This year's best mattresses balance comfort and support, and the ComfortNext Lux does just that. Like most picks in our best smart mattress guide, the ComfortNext Lux boasts adjustable firmness, with 100 different firmness levels to choose from.
We're in the process of reviewing this bed, but our lead tester has already reported that he's waking up "more refreshed and with less joint pain." Today's your last chance to shop the Labor Day mattress sales before prices go back up, so let's take a closer look at this deal...
There's up to 15% off all sizes of the ComfortNext Lux in today's Labor Day sales, which takes a queen down to $3,399.15 from $3,999. That equates to a maximum saving of $1,284, which is an excellent Sleep Number mattress sale. We have tracked 25% off this model in the past, so it could be worth holding out if you want to buy at its lowest possible price. Benefits include a 100-night trial and 10-year warranty.
User score: ★★★★★
Advanced comfort to side sleepers and couples...
The brand describes the ComfortNext Lux as possessing "superior" pressure relief, aiming to reduce build-up in key side sleeper pressure points: shoulders, hips and knees.
Its 100 adjustable firmness levels acknowledge that firmness is subjective, with some side sleepers needing firmer comfort than others. Plus, back and stomach sleepers should be pleased that the ComfortNext Lux is built to provide good lumbar support.
As for bed-sharing couples, the good news is that you can select your own firmness settings independent of the other side of the bed. This means that if your partner prefers a firmer bed while you like a softer mattress (or vice versa), you can choose your respective firmness levels and cancel the sleep divorce.
Looking for something a little cheaper?
Like the ComfortNext Lux, the entry-level ComfortMode mattress is designed to provide joint and pressure point relief. While it doesn't offer as much cooling tech and cushioning as the more advanced models, it still offers adjustable firmness and a hybrid design. At 10% off, a queen is $1,439.10 (was $1,599).
Labor Day mattress sales 2026: More top deals at a glance
- Saatva Classic – best overall: From $1,049 (was $1,449) at Saatva
- Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress – dorm room savior: From $173 at Amazon
- Helix Midnight Luxe – best for side sleepers: From $1,119 (was $1,492) at Helix
- DreamCloud Classic – best value: From $429 (was $1,346) at DreamCloud
- Bear Elite Hybrid – best cooling: From $1,298 (was $1,998.80) with TOMS40 code at Bear
- Brooklyn Bedding Copperflex Pro – best value cooling: From $652 (was $932) at Brooklyn Bedding
- Tempur-Pedic Tempur Cloud and smart base – best bundle deal: From $1,718.40 (was $2,598) at Tempur-Pedic
- Avocado Green – best organic: From $1,279 (was $1,599) at Avocado
- Purple Plus - best for joint pain relief: From $1,280 (was $1,599) at Purple
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Frances Daniels is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. Her role includes covering mattress and sleep news and writing sleep product reviews and buyer's guides, including our Best Hybrid Mattress 2025 guide. She is interested in the relationship between sleep and health, interviewing an array of experts to create in-depth articles about topics such as nutrition, sleep disorders, sleep hygiene, and mattress care. She is also our specialist on mattress toppers — producing bed topper reviews and taking care of our Best Mattress Toppers 2025 guide — and leads content relating to fiberglass-free beds for a non-toxic sleep. Outside of Tom's Guide, she has written for Ideal Home and Marie Claire.
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