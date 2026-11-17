CyberGhost has followed in the footsteps of its stablemate Private Internet Access (PIA) and dropped its prices to under $2 per month, now offering one of the best Black Friday VPN deals I’ve seen all season.

You can get CyberGhost's two-year plan, which comes with four extra months of protection for free, for just $1.99 per month. That works out to $55.72 upfront for a total of 28 months, making for a mouth-watering 85% discount compared to its usual monthly rate.

Admittedly, CyberGhost has fallen a little behind the very best VPNs in recent times, not keeping up with VPN trends or offering a whole lot of upgrades in the features department. But it’s still a simple, solid VPN that will keep your browsing private, your data secure, and allow you to unblock pretty much any streaming library you want.

CyberGhost | 85% DISCOUNT | 2 years + 4 months FREE

Was: $2.19 per month

Now: $1.99 per month

CyberGhost is an industry veteran that may not quite be in contention with the very best VPNs anymore, but it still packs in plenty of performance. At this price, it’s hard to ignore for anyone after a no-frills VPN that does the job, especially streaming enthusiasts. What you'll get:

📺 Excellent streaming unblocking

📱 Useful apps on all devices

🌍 Servers in 100 countries

💰 Generous 45-day money-back guarantee At $1.99 per month ($55.72 upfront pre-tax), CyberGhost is one of the cheapest VPNs you can get this Black Friday. What's more, you'll have 45 days to make up your mind, with one of the longest money-back guarantees of any VPN.

CyberGhost may lack advanced features, but it gets the important things right

CyberGhost is excellent as a streaming VPN. It offers servers optimized for different streaming platforms, and during our recent tests, it unblocked almost every major service we threw at it, from Disney+, Prime Video, Paramount+, Apple TV+, Netflix, and DAZN. If you’re a fan of local content, CyberGhost can also unblock regional platforms such as BBC iPlayer, 9Now, ITV, and 10Play.

It also has torrenting-optimized servers in 88 countries, while its overall network covers 100 countries. On top of that, there are dedicated gaming servers in the UK, US, Germany, and France, allowing you to simply pick a server for whatever you’re doing. While CyberGhost no longer discloses its total number of servers, it’s impressive that it offers connections – albeit via virtual servers – in censorship-heavy countries like Russia and China.

Despite its shortcomings in the features department, CyberGhost continues to be in our good books thanks to its strong emphasis on privacy and security. All its servers run on RAM, so your session data is wiped with every reboot. The provider also follows a strict no-logs policy, which was independently audited by Deloitte in 2022 and 2024.

There’s also DNS and IP leak protection, along with a basic but handy built-in ad blocker. CyberGhost is based in Romania, which sits outside the Five, Nine, and Fourteen Eyes alliances – a big plus for privacy-conscious users.

Furthermore, its Smart Rules feature lets you set the VPN to connect automatically when you launch a specific app or join an unsecured network. This is especially handy on Windows, where you get the most options. CyberGhost is also plenty quick for everything you’d want to use it for, including 4K streaming and gaming.

One major gripe we’ve had with the service, though, is its pesky device limit. CyberGhost only lets you register seven devices per account, so you’ll have to log out of one device before adding another once you hit the limit. PIA, which is now even cheaper this Black Friday ($1.89 per month), offers unlimited simultaneous connections.

Overall, CyberGhost's latest Black Friday deal – just $1.99 per month – makes it a solid bang-for-buck VPN, particularly if you’re happy with a reliable service that does the basics well, and little else. It also comes with a 45-day money-back guarantee, which is significantly longer than the industry-standard 30 days.