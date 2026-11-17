When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming sifting through the best streaming services. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Paramount+ etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some live sports you can stream on some of the best streaming services, along with movies you can now buy or rent at home.

Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (November 17), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the best new Netflix movies and shows to watch this week, or watch these acclaimed sci-fi movies on HBO Max.

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Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top picks to stream tonight

‘Obsession’ (2026) (Netflix)

Obsession | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Horror movie

What it's about: Bear (Michael Johnston) is a hopeless romantic desperate to win the heart of his childhood friend and crush, Nikki (Inde Navarrette). After discovering a mysterious wish-granting object called the One Wish Willow, he makes a wish for Nikki to love him more than anyone else in the world. His wish comes true, but her increasingly disturbing behavior soon turns his romantic fantasy into a terrifying nightmare.

Why you should watch it: "Obsession" is one of this year's biggest horror success stories, and for good reason. Curry Barker's twisted horror has grossed more than $500 million worldwide, becoming a huge word-of-mouth hit. With unsettling scenes, dark humor and plenty of disturbing moments, it's easily one of 2026's best horror movies and well worth seeing what all the fuss is about.

Watch "Obsession" on Netflix now

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‘The Odyssey’ (2026) (PVOD)

The Odyssey | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Action epic movie

What it's about: Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" retells Homer's legendary Greek epic, following Odysseus (Matt Damon), King of Ithaca, as he attempts to return home after the Trojan War. Accompanied by his soldiers, he faces a dangerous journey across the Mediterranean, encountering mythical creatures, powerful gods and deadly obstacles along the way. But after years of trials, Odysseus must fight to reunite with his wife, Penelope (Anne Hathaway), and son, Telemachus (Tom Holland).

Why you should watch it: One of this year's best films is "The Odyssey," a spectacular-looking adventure. Matt Damon leads a seriously impressive cast, while the breathtaking IMAX cinematography and practical effects bring Homer's legendary story to life on an enormous scale. The mythological encounters are another major draw, giving the film plenty of visual spectacle. It's a fresh take on one of the most famous stories ever told.

Buy/rent "The Odyssey" on Amazon now

‘He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part’ (series premiere) (Paramount+)

He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: True crime documentary series

What it's about: "He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part" is a three-part true-crime documentary exploring a bitter custody battle between two high-powered lawyers, Allan and Catherine Kassenoff. As their troubled marriage unravels, arguments and accusations spill beyond the courtroom, with cell phone recordings and social media turning their divorce into a viral public spectacle. The series examines how competing versions of events shape public perception, with tragic consequences.

Why you should watch it: This series could be a particularly compelling watch if you enjoy true crime stories that leave you questioning what really happened. The shocking case, conflicting accounts and viral social media footage all add to the intrigue, making it difficult to know who to believe. The documentary's exploration of public opinion is particularly interesting, especially how quickly people can form strong conclusions when they're only seeing fragments of the truth.

Watch "He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part" on Paramount+ now

Your streaming guide: Tuesday, November 17

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Mike Ward: Modest" (Netflix comedy special)

"Obsession" (2026)

"RBG" (2018)

"Run the World" (seasons 1-2)

"See You on Venus" (2023)

PARAMOUNT+

"He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part" (series premiere)

HBO MAX

"Sweet Deceit" (season 2) (Food Network)

"When a Witness Recants" (HBO Original)

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Chicago Blackhawks (7:30 p.m. ET)

NHL: Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET)

Soccer: United States vs. Haiti (7 p.m. ET)

HULU

"I'm Still Here" (2024)

"Best Friends" (new podcast episode)

"Clues" (new podcast episode)

"Hey Jonas!" (new podcast episode)

"How The Tudors Lost Their Heads" (series premiere)

"Perfect Person" (new podcast episode)

"Phony" (new episode)

"Reasonable Doubt" (season 4 new episode)

"StraightioLab" (new podcast episode)

"Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim" (new podcast episode)

"We’re Here to Help" (new podcast episode)

DISNEY+

"Best Friends" (new podcast episode)

"Clues" (new podcast episode)

"Dancing with the Stars" (season 35 new episode) – streaming live @ 8pm ET

"Hey Jonas!" (new podcast episode)

"How The Tudors Lost Their Heads" (series premiere)

"Perfect Person" (new podcast episode)

"Stick to Football" (new podcast episode)

"Stick to United with Wayne Rooney" (new podcast episode)

"StraightioLab" (new podcast episode)

"Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim" (new podcast episode)

"We’re Here to Help" (new podcast episode)

PEACOCK

"Still Flipping Out" (season 1 finale) (Bravo)

"Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso" (season 4 premiere) (Telemundo)

Men's College Basketball: Arkansas vs. Indiana (7:30 p.m. ET)

NBA: Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs (8 p.m. ET)

NBA: Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers (11 p.m. ET)

ESPN UNLIMITED

Men's College Basketball: Rutgers vs. Houston (2 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Notre Dame vs. Florida (4:30 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Illinois vs. Duke (7 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Michigan State vs. Tennessee (9 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: UNLV vs. Kansas (9:30 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: West Virginia vs. Auburn (12 a.m. ET, Nov. 18)

College Football: Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan (6 p.m. ET)

College Football: Miami (OH) vs. Kent State (7 p.m. ET)

PVOD

"Appofeniacs" (2025)

"The Beast" (2026)

"Manhood" (2026)

"The Odyssey" (2026)

"A Talent for Murder" (2026)

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