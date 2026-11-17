9 Stanley early Black Friday deals starting at $12 — save up to 50% on Quencher Tumblers, IceFlow Bottles and more
I found the best Stanley discounts for the holidays
Black Friday is almost here, which means the holidays are closer than you think! Now's a great time to start thinking about gifts — and if you're anything like me, you'll want to grab some of these Stanley deals at Amazon for both loved ones and yourself.
Right now, we're seeing discounts of up to 50% on best-selling styles like the Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState, which is on sale for $12. Not only are Stanley tumblers and mugs super stylish, they're also practical. They're the perfect picks whether you're hoping to sip coffee on your morning commute or chug water while you work out.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Stanley deals that also make for the perfect presents! I also recommend checking out our Amazon promo codes page.
Quick Links
- shop all Stanley deals at Amazon
- Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler (14 oz): was $25 now $12
- Cafe-To-Go Travel Mug (16 oz): was $28 now $18
- IceFlow Flip Straw Jug with Handle (40 oz): was $45 now $22
- IceFlow 2.0 Flip Straw Tumbler (30 oz): was $35 now $26
- Classic Legendary Vacuum Bottle: was $45 now $33
- IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 Water Bottle (36 oz): was $45 now $33
Best Stanley Deals
With the Stanley Quencher love still going strong, it can be difficult to secure a discount on this incredibly popular tumbler. But right now you can save on the 14 oz version of the trendy beverage container.
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This Stanley is here to make a case for the last coffee mug you ever need to buy. It'll keep your coffee hot for up to 6 hours, and offers two different sipping styles with its dual openings.
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Looking for something large to hold your beverages? The popular 40-ounce Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler fits into most car cup holders. It's made with recycled stainless steel, features a 3-position lid, and reusable straw. Its double-wall vacuum insulation can keep water ice cold for 40 hours.
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While this water jug is the smallest of its family from Stanley, it still houses an impressive 40 oz of water. It'll keep your cold drinks cold for up to 14 hours, while having a sweat-proof coating that's perfect for trips to the gym. And when you're done drinking, just pop it in the dishwasher to clean.
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This Stanley features a 30oz capacity, a handle for transportation and a flip straw for easy sipping. The insulation can keep your drinks icy for up to 2 days.
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This lightweight water bottle was designed to carry the most amount of water without weighing you down. Perfect for sipping during workouts, on your daily commute and camping trips, the bottle has a wide mouth opening that allows you to quench your thirst quickly. It's available in a variety of vibrant hues and four different sizes.
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Don't miss your chance to grab this Stanley deal — it's called a classic for a reason. Perfect for coffee, tea and even soup, this vacuum bottle comes with a mug for easy serving.
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This Stanley tumbler lets you sip without worry thanks to its flip straw lid. All you have to do is flip up the built-in straw for a quick drink, then snap it shut to prevent any spills. Designed to fit in a car cup holder, you'll be able to take it with you on all adventures and it can keep your drinks hot or cold for hours thanks to its double walled insulation.
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Made with AeroLight spun steel, Stanley bills the IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 Water Bottle as being 33% lighter than other stainless steel water bottles. That makes it super easy to take around with you, and the Flip Straw lid makes it super easy to sip from too.
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Shop more deals
- shop all early Black Friday deals at Amazon
- YETI: deals from $17 @ Amazon
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- Advent calendars: deals from $6 @ Walmart
- REI: up to 50% off Arc'teryx, Fjallraven, more
- Skechers: sneakers from $20 @ Amazon
- Alo Yoga: apparel/accessories from $29
- Ninja/Shark: deals from $39 @ Walmart
- Crocs: deals from $29 @ Amazon
- Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
- Nintendo: games from $21 @ Amazon
- TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy
- Dell: monitors/laptops from $99
- Nectar: mattresses from $349 @ Nectar
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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