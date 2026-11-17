Black Friday foldable phone deals are here — save on iPhone Duo, Galaxy Z Fold 8, Motorola Razr and more
Save on all kinds of foldables this Black Friday
Foldable phones are excellent devices, but they are hindered by their astronomical price tags. Prices for the book-style foldables are so high that the cheapest models start at $1,800 — with different storage options exceeding over $3,000. Thankfully, Black Friday is the time of year when phone prices drop considerably.
Right now, you can get an iPhone Duo for free (technically via T-Mobile). But Apple isn't the only company in the foldable market, and its rivals have already been slashing prices in the aftermath of the Duo's launch. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is $350 off, down to its lowest ever price, while the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) is almost half its original price.
Not all of these deals are for recent releases, but they are just as capable in terms of features and performance (and you get to save a bunch of cash in the process)!
So if you're in the market for a foldable phone, and aren't choosy about which brand you buy, here are the best early Black Friday foldable phone deals available right now.
Get a free iPhone Duo at T-Mobile, with no trade-in required. Existing customers simply need to sign up for a qualifying T-Mix plan and sign up for at least 7 of the carrier's "Picks" perks.
Alternatively, you can save $1200 with an any-condition trade-in, so long as you sign up for a new line on a T-Mix plan with 3 picks.
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If you're looking for a passport-shaped foldable, with a similar look to the iPhone Duo, look no further than the Galaxy Z Fold 8. Samsung's offering has a similar look and feel, with a pair of 50MP cameras on the back. It's also thinner and lighter than the iPhone, with a more colorful anti-glare display. However, it lacks some features like stylus support and proper dust resistance. Still, this is the cheapest we've seen this phone, and it's worth considering.
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If you want a larger foldable, then the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is easily one of the best foldable phones you can buy. It comes with all the same benefits as the Z Fold 8, but in a larger book-style design. It also packs a more powerful 200MP camera, a telephoto lens and a larger 5,000 mAh battery.
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The Galaxy Z Flip 8 isn't the most exciting foldable around, but you do get to enjoy the best of a Galaxy foldable in a more compact form. There's a 6.9-inch foldable display, a 4.1-inch cover display with Android app support, a 4,300 mAh battery, a 50MP main camera pair eidh a 12MP ultrawide, plus access to all the best Samsung software features you can think of — including Galaxy AI.
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If you want a cheap foldable in a more compact form, then the Motorola Razr (2025) is one of your best options. The newer Razr 2026 model is not on sale right now, but the 2025 model does offer a lot. You get a bright 6.9-inch display, a suite of AI features, a 120Hz refresh rate on both screens and a large cover display that can run just about any Android app you like.
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If the standard Razr isn't cutting it for you, the Razr+ 2025 has a little more on offer — though not as much as the Ultra. There's a 6.9-inch foldable screen with a 4-inch cover display, both offering 165Hz refresh rate. You also get a 4,000 mAh battery, 45W charging, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a pair of 50MP main cameras — which team up with a 32MP selfie camera.
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If you want something a lot more capable, the 2025 Razr Ultra is almost half price ahead of Black Friday. This comes with the same 6.9-inch display as the standard Razr, but ups the refresh rate all the way to a crazy 165Hz. It also comes with 512GB storage as standard, 16GB of RAM, a pair of 50MP main cameras, a 50MP selfie camera and a whopping 4,500 nits of display brightness.
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Tom is the Tom's Guide's UK Phones Editor, tackling the latest smartphone news and vocally expressing his opinions about upcoming features or changes. It's long way from his days as editor of Gizmodo UK, when pretty much everything was on the table. He’s usually found trying to squeeze another giant Lego set onto the shelf, draining very large cups of coffee, or complaining about how terrible his Smart TV is.
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