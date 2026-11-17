Foldable phones are excellent devices, but they are hindered by their astronomical price tags. Prices for the book-style foldables are so high that the cheapest models start at $1,800 — with different storage options exceeding over $3,000. Thankfully, Black Friday is the time of year when phone prices drop considerably.

Right now, you can get an iPhone Duo for free (technically via T-Mobile). But Apple isn't the only company in the foldable market, and its rivals have already been slashing prices in the aftermath of the Duo's launch. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is $350 off, down to its lowest ever price, while the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) is almost half its original price.

Not all of these deals are for recent releases, but they are just as capable in terms of features and performance (and you get to save a bunch of cash in the process)!

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So if you're in the market for a foldable phone, and aren't choosy about which brand you buy, here are the best early Black Friday foldable phone deals available right now.

Apple iPhone Duo: was $1,999 Get a free iPhone Duo at T-Mobile, with no trade-in required. Existing customers simply need to sign up for a qualifying T-Mix plan and sign up for at least 7 of the carrier's "Picks" perks. Alternatively, you can save $1200 with an any-condition trade-in, so long as you sign up for a new line on a T-Mix plan with 3 picks. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8: was $1,099 now $999 at Amazon The Galaxy Z Flip 8 isn't the most exciting foldable around, but you do get to enjoy the best of a Galaxy foldable in a more compact form. There's a 6.9-inch foldable display, a 4.1-inch cover display with Android app support, a 4,300 mAh battery, a 50MP main camera pair eidh a 12MP ultrawide, plus access to all the best Samsung software features you can think of — including Galaxy AI. Read more Read less ▼

Motorola Razr (2025): was $699 now $549 at Best Buy If you want a cheap foldable in a more compact form, then the Motorola Razr (2025) is one of your best options. The newer Razr 2026 model is not on sale right now, but the 2025 model does offer a lot. You get a bright 6.9-inch display, a suite of AI features, a 120Hz refresh rate on both screens and a large cover display that can run just about any Android app you like. Read more Read less ▼

Motorola Razr+ (2025): was $999 now $599 at Amazon If the standard Razr isn't cutting it for you, the Razr+ 2025 has a little more on offer — though not as much as the Ultra. There's a 6.9-inch foldable screen with a 4-inch cover display, both offering 165Hz refresh rate. You also get a 4,000 mAh battery, 45W charging, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a pair of 50MP main cameras — which team up with a 32MP selfie camera. Read more Read less ▼

Motorola Razr Ultra (2025): was $1,299 now $699 at Best Buy If you want something a lot more capable, the 2025 Razr Ultra is almost half price ahead of Black Friday. This comes with the same 6.9-inch display as the standard Razr, but ups the refresh rate all the way to a crazy 165Hz. It also comes with 512GB storage as standard, 16GB of RAM, a pair of 50MP main cameras, a 50MP selfie camera and a whopping 4,500 nits of display brightness. Read more Read less ▼

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