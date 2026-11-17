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The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is 22% off... (Image credit: Nintendo) If you're looking for Switch game deals, Walmart is a good place to check. For example: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is on sale for $46 at Walmart right now. This game is approaching its ten-year anniversary, but even today, it's still a must have for every Nintendo gamer. It'll keep you entertained well into the new year, since it offers dozens of hours of content — and it's cheaper compared to the shiny new Zelda release, Ocarina of Time. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $46 @ Walmart

The best gaming headset we've tested is $40 off... (Image credit: Future) Want the best sound possible for your Nintendo Switch? The best gaming headset we've tested, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5, is on sale with $40 off right now. While it doesn't offer active noise cancelation, it ticks every other box — it's super comfortable to wear, the battery lasts up to 60 hours and you get 360° spatial audio that makes all your games feel even more immersive. The lowest price ever for these headphones is $79, but $40 off is still a good discount. SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon

Get your copy of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time... (Image credit: Tom's Guide/Nintendo) It's not currently on sale, but you don't want to miss this Nintendo Switch 2 game. I'm calling it: it's going to be the most popular and sought after Nintendo title this holiday. Our The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time review was pretty much nothing but positive, praising the game's gorgeous visuals and music, as well as the handy quality-of-life upgrades. The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time: $69 @ Amazon

EA Sports FC is 50% off... (Image credit: EA Sports) Want to enjoy some intense soccer action over the holiday season? The latest game in the EA Sports FC series, EA Sports FC 27, is on sale with 50% off just ahead of Black Friday. I can't call it a surprising deal, but it's still a good one! New to FC 27 is The Grounds mode, which lets you create an avatar and then take on the world in online matches. Otherwise, it's the same game that fans know and love. Compared to the other consoles, playing on Switch 2 means you'll lose a bit of visual prowess — and gain the option to play portably. EA Sports FC 27: was $69 now $34 @ Amazon

Love Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Play this game next... (Image credit: Sanrio / Sunblink / Nintendo) Looking for a gift for someone who loves Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch? Or maybe you're already a fan and are looking for your next obsession. I lovingly refer to Hello Kitty Island Adventure as the second best island-themed cozy game on Switch (behind Animal Crossing); it's one of the only games that has managed to scratch the same itch for me. In this game, you'll jet off to a deserted island and work to rebuild it into a paradise. It's packed with quests to complete and lots of options for customization. Hello Kitty Island Adventure is continuously being updated with new content, features and events — and it's also super cheap right now as it's on sale for just $19. Hello Kitty Island Adventure: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

This controller has amazing battery life for just $29... (Image credit: Tom's Guide) One of the best Nintendo Switch 2 controllers we've tested has a sneaky hidden discount right now. It's the Turtle Beach Rematch, and it offers the same battery life as the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller — while costing less than half the price. This deal currently only applies to the black and yellow Super Mario Star variant of the controller (add it to your cart to see the discount.) You can also get the Invincible Mario variant pictured above on sale for $50. Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless Controller: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

A 4.5-star gaming headset for just $14... (Image credit: Tom's Guide) This is one of my favorite Nintendo Switch deals ahead of Black Friday. This gaming headset is shockingly good for just $14, and we gave it a 4.5-star rating in our Turtle Beach Airlite Fit review. The sound quality is excellent, and they're both comfortable to wear and easy to use. My colleague Nikita Achanta wrote that "This is a budget headset that performs like a premium one." Turtle Beach Airlite Fit: was $27 now $14 @ Amazon

Save $37 on the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle... (Image credit: Nintendo) First things first... here's the best way to get yourself a Nintendo Switch 2 console right now. This bundle includes a Nintendo Switch 2, a copy of Mario Kart World and a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online membership. Compared to buying everything individually, you're saving $37. We were hugely positive about this device in our Nintendo Switch 2 review, since it's just about the perfect upgrade from the original Nintendo Switch — with stronger performance, a bigger and better display and better controllers. You also get access to a stellar library of the best Nintendo Switch 2 games and the best Nintendo Switch games as well. Oh, and you can play everything at home on the big screen or on the go! Something important to note here is that Nintendo has confirmed it will sell the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle for $499 starting November 22. That's $50 off, saving you $80 in total — and bringing the bundle back down to its original, pre-price hike MSRP. But if you don't want to wait, or want to ensure you get one before they sell out, now is still a good time to buy. Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle: now $549 @ Amazon [save $37]

Welcome! (Image credit: Nintendo / PDP / Turtle Beach) Welcome! We're a day closer to Black Friday and a day closer to full access to all the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. In the meantime, I'm here to share the best savings with you live — so you can beat the rush and get your holiday shopping sorted before everyone else. Stay tuned! shop early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals at Amazon