Early Black Friday deals are underway, which means you can save big on laptops right now. This is especially important given how RAMageddon has driven up prices. Because of that, we’ve initiated our RAMageddon Reset initiative to truly help you save on your next laptop purchase.

The rules are straightforward. For systems launched before Q1 2026, we ignore the current crossed-out "list price" on the retailer’s website. We pull the original launch MSRP from our archives, and the current price must either match that cost or drop strictly below it. Because laptop prices launched during the RAM crisis are already inflated, we compare them to the pre-crisis equivalent with similar specs. If it’s not below that historical predecessor, it doesn’t make the list.

With that established, what are some great laptop deals available now? The biggest discount I’ve found is the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x for $649 at Best Buy (down from $1,299). The LG gram for just $599, is another excellent laptop deal, as is the higher-spec Asus Zenbook S14 for $1,299.

Many of these Best Buy deals end on November 19, so you’ll want to act fast before prices return to normal. Here are 5 best Black Friday laptop deals happening right now.

Black Friday laptop deals

LG gram Book 15: was $999 now $599 at Best Buy Save $400 on the LG gram 15 right now. This configuration packs an Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Technically, it's $150 off the original pre-crisis $749 MSRP, but you're still saving a chunk of cash compared to the current post-RAMageddon asking price of $999. Read more Read less ▼

Save $650 Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x: was $1,299 now $649 at Best Buy This is the best laptop deal we've found right now. At $649, it undercuts the pre-crisis MSRP by $550. This laptop packs a 14-inch 2K OLED panel, a Snapdragon X2 Plus CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

Save $600 Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1: was $1,249 now $649 at Best Buy Best Buy is selling this Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 convertible for $649, saving you a cool $600. This rig packs an Intel Core Ultra 5 322, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This deal ends on November 19, so act fast! Read more Read less ▼

Dell XPS 13: was $999 now $699 at Best Buy This deal saves you $300 on the latest Dell XPS 13. You get some solid specs for the price, including a 13.4-inch 3K touchscreen display, an Intel Core 5 Series 3 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. This price matches the all-time low, so it's certainly worth getting now before the price reverts on November 19. Read more Read less ▼

Asus Zenbook S14: was $1,899 now $1,299 at Best Buy If you need a laptop with a boatload of RAM and storage that won't cost an arm and a leg, the Asus Zenbook S14 is for you. It features a 14-inch OLED 3K touchscreen, an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, a whopping 32GB of RAM, and a healthy 1TB SSD. At $200 off last year's model, it's certainly a solid deal overall. Read more Read less ▼

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