Beauty products always make great gifts, and right now is the ideal time to add a hair styler to your cart. You don’t have to wait for Black Friday to score a great deal, early sales are already packed with big savings.

Whether you’re looking to treat yourself and create the perfect blowout for party season, or find a gift, I’ve found some epic discounts on hair styling tools at Amazon, with savings up to 44%.

The best savings I’ve found are at Amazon: Shark’s SpeedStyle Hair Dryer (Fine to Medium Hair) is now down to $129 and Wavytalk’s Power Wave Hair Crimper is only $48. Plus, five more hair styling deals I’ve found for perfect locks.

You can also browse plenty more curated picks over at the Tom's Guide Amazon storefront.

Save 26% Remington Shine Therapy 2 Inch Hair Straightener, Argan Oil & Keratin: was $39 now $29 at Amazon The ceramic plates of the Remington Shine Therapy hair straightener are infused with argan oil and keratin to straighten with optimal hair health, while leaving a glowing shine. The 2-inch flat iron is designed for all hair types and can be used to straighten or add curves to your style. Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus Hair Dryer and Styler: was $65 now $45 at Amazon This 2-in-1 styling tool combines a hair dryer and round brush, featuring three heat settings, ceramic coating for heat protection, and ionic technology for frizz control. The oval design with mixed bristles detangles while styling, creating root volume and smooth ends in one pass. I think it makes an excellent stocking filler, and at this price, it costs less than a trip to the salon. Read more Read less ▼

Save 39% Wavytalk Power Wave Hair Crimper: was $79 now $48 at Amazon Wavytalk’s Power Wave Hair Crimper is designed for full-on, defined waves. The deep V-shaped plates sculpt high-definition waves with instant lift and texture in one pass. The styler's advanced ventilation and dual-barrel design disperse heat evenly while maximizing moisture loss, frizz and repetitive heat exposure, protecting your hair from heat damage. Read more Read less ▼