Save up to 44% on hairstyling tools for professional salon results at home — from Dyson, Shark, Wavytalk and more
Grab a hot deal before Black Friday
Beauty products always make great gifts, and right now is the ideal time to add a hair styler to your cart. You don’t have to wait for Black Friday to score a great deal, early sales are already packed with big savings.
Whether you’re looking to treat yourself and create the perfect blowout for party season, or find a gift, I’ve found some epic discounts on hair styling tools at Amazon, with savings up to 44%.
The best savings I’ve found are at Amazon: Shark’s SpeedStyle Hair Dryer (Fine to Medium Hair) is now down to $129 and Wavytalk’s Power Wave Hair Crimper is only $48. Plus, five more hair styling deals I’ve found for perfect locks.
You can also browse plenty more curated picks over at the Tom's Guide Amazon storefront.
Quick links
- Remington Shine Therapy 2 Inch Hair Straightener, Argan Oil & Keratin: was $39 now $29
- Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus Hair Dryer and Styler: was $65 now $45
- Wavytalk Power Wave Hair Crimper: was $78 now $48
- Wavytalk Steam Thermal Brush Steamlift Pro: was $129 now $99
- Shark SpeedStyle Hair Dryer: was $229 now $129
- Shark FlexStyle, Air Multi-Styler & Drying System: was $314 now $199
- Dyson Supersonic Travel Hair Dryer: was $391 now $299
- Shark FlexStyle, Air Multi-Styler & Drying System: was $314 now $199
7 Early Black Friday deals on hair styling tools at Amazon
The ceramic plates of the Remington Shine Therapy hair straightener are infused with argan oil and keratin to straighten with optimal hair health, while leaving a glowing shine. The 2-inch flat iron is designed for all hair types and can be used to straighten or add curves to your style.
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This 2-in-1 styling tool combines a hair dryer and round brush, featuring three heat settings, ceramic coating for heat protection, and ionic technology for frizz control. The oval design with mixed bristles detangles while styling, creating root volume and smooth ends in one pass. I think it makes an excellent stocking filler, and at this price, it costs less than a trip to the salon.
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Wavytalk’s Power Wave Hair Crimper is designed for full-on, defined waves. The deep V-shaped plates sculpt high-definition waves with instant lift and texture in one pass. The styler's advanced ventilation and dual-barrel design disperse heat evenly while maximizing moisture loss, frizz and repetitive heat exposure, protecting your hair from heat damage.
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Down from $129 to $99, this 23% saving makes the Steamlift Pro a solid value. If you want bouncy, snag-free 90s volume with gentle steam tech instead of frying your curls on dry heat, grab it while it’s under $100. We’ve reviewed the SteamLift Pro, and my colleague says it nails the 90s blowout.
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Shark designs its products with hair type in mind, and this SpeedStyle is optimized for fine-to-medium hair that's either straight or wavy. The hairdryer delivers fast wet-to-dry results with three smart styling attachments for a high-gloss, smooth finish.
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The Shark FlexStyle replicates salon-quality results at home. Designed for all hair types, it includes multiple attachments that handle everything from blowouts and waves, to straightening and more. It allows you to style while you dry, reducing the time spent on your routine.
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Dyson's Supersonic Travel hairdryer is a compact styling device that works seamlessly with previous Supersonic attachments and fits easily into any carry-on bag. It's designed with frequent travelers in mind and is about a third smaller than the original, measuring 8.7 inches long.
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Camilla is the Homes Senior Writer and covers everything to do with homes and gardens. She has a wealth of editorial experience, mounting over 30 years, and covers news and features, tests products for reviews and compiles buying guides.
Her work has appeared in business and consumer titles, including Ideal Home, Real Homes, House Beautiful, Homebuilding & Renovation, and Kitchen & Bathroom Business. She’s even appeared on the cover of Your Home, writing about her own house renovation.
Although she’s obsessed with decorating her home, she also enjoys baking and trying out the latest kitchen appliances. But when she’s not inside, you’ll find her pottering about in her yard, tending to her vegetable patch or taking in her prized hydrangeas.
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