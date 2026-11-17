Private Internet Access (PIA)’s latest Black Friday VPN deal is seriously hard to ignore, especially if you’re already hunting for bargains. It’s already one of the best cheap VPNs, but this year’s discount has sweetened the deal even further, making it one of the very, very few top VPNs to offer a sub-$2-per-month plan.

You can now get PIA’s two-year plan, which comes with four extra months thrown in for free, for just $1.89 per month ($52.92 upfront pre-tax). That's an impressive 84% saving compared to PIA's standard monthly rate.

One of the best Black Friday VPN deals around, this gets you the full Private Internet Access package. At its core, it's a highly customizable VPN that’s perfect for experts, while perks like unlimited simultaneous connections and excellent streaming performance make it just as tempting for everyday users.

Private Internet Access (PIA) | 84% off | 2 years + 4 months FREE

Was: $2.19 per month

Now: $1.89 per month

We already rate PIA as a solid bang-for-buck VPN, but this exclusive deal makes it an even easier recommendation. You'd be hard-pressed to find anything better at a similar price. What you'll get:

🚀 Highly configurable settings

📱 Unlimited simultaneous connections

📺 All servers support P2P

💻 Excellent Linux support

🗽 Servers for every US state



PIA’s 24-month subscription costs $1.89 per month ($52.92 upfront pre-tax) and includes 4 FREE months. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee, and you can pay with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for anonymity.

PIA is packed with advanced features, but there's plenty here for everyone

PIA rivals the best VPNs by performing well across all the important criteria, including privacy, security, streaming, and, of course, value for money. Where it really stands out, though, is customization, which makes it perfect for experts. It gives you more control than most VPNs, letting you customize your protocol setup, choose between AES-128 and AES-256 encryption, change ports, and tweak packet sizes.

PIA also offers port forwarding on its desktop apps, an increasingly rare, somewhat niche feature that's particularly useful for torrenters. Combined with P2P support on all its servers, PIA is one of the best VPNs for torrenting. There's also a combined multi-hop and obfuscation feature, an optional Advanced Kill Switch that blocks all internet access unless you're connected to the VPN, and automation rules that can switch on the VPN whenever you join an unsecured network.

PIA is also among the best US VPNs, with servers in every US state. While its US jurisdiction isn't the most ideal for privacy, PIA is still one of the most private VPNs in our testing. That's largely thanks to its strict no-logs policy, backed by independent audits, and its quarterly transparency reports. It also runs its entire server network on RAM-only hardware, meaning data is wiped whenever a server reboots.

What's more, all PIA's VPN apps are open source, so anyone can inspect the code and scrutinize its privacy claims firsthand. There’s support for both WireGuard and OpenVPN, a reliable kill switch, split tunneling (though not on Android), and encrypted DNS. While PIA doesn't offer the same wealth of extra security features as the likes of NordVPN or Proton VPN, we do like MACE, its built-in ad and tracker blocker.

Do note that PIA isn't the fastest VPN around, but it's still fast enough for 4K streaming, gaming, and torrenting. As for streaming, it unblocked Netflix in every location we tried, while regional services such as BBC iPlayer, ITVX, and 10Play were also accessible.

To top it all off, and further increase the bang for your buck, PIA is one of the few VPNs to offer unlimited simultaneous connections. All this for just $1.89 per month is a bonkers deal. You also get a 30-day money-back guarantee, giving you plenty of time to try its somewhat complex apps and see for yourself if you can live with them.