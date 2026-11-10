Brooklinen’s ‘crisp and cool’ percale sheet set creates a luxury hotel vibe at home — and it’s $117 off for Black Friday
This Brooklinen bedding set sale is giving premium hotel vibes at nearly half the price
If you're looking to give your bed sheets a refresh in time for the holidays, you're in luck. There's a huge 49% off selected luxury bedding over at Brooklinen in a last call sale event, bringing the price of a queen size Washed Classic Percale Core Sheet Set down to $106.59 at Brooklinen from $206.
That's excellent value on a luxury sheet set that includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet and two pillow cases. Like some of the best bed sheets we've tested, these sheets are crafted from 100% cotton, which are an excellent bedding material for year-sound use. Cotton is breathable during the summer, but will keep you warm and cozy during the cooler winter months.
The Black Friday mattress sales are fast approaching, and we're expecting deals across bedding, pillows and sleep accessories to roll in thick and fast. But if you're looking to buy new hotel-style bedding in time for the holidays, I highly recommend snapping up this set before sizes sell out.
This Washed Classic Percale sheet set from Brooklinen is 49% off in today's sale, bringing a twin set down to $86.19 from $169. That's excellent value for money and beats the 25% off Brooklinen sale we're used to seeing. We haven't tested this specific set, but we have tried an alternative Brooklinen cotton sheet set on team and rate them highly for their luxury hotel feel and breathable feel. Sheets come in jade green (pictured), festive stripe and stone color. Take note, this is a last call sale, which means that returns are unavailable.
User score: ★★★★½ (70+ reviews)
Why cotton is my top bedding pick all year round
While we've tested plenty of cotton sheets at Tom's Guide, including a cotton sheet set from Brooklinen, we haven't tested this specific set. However, we do know that 100% cotton sheets will wick away moisture during the summer and provide much-needed temperature regulation during the winter months.
As a lightweight and breathable fabric, cotton is an excellent base layer for your bed during the cooler months. Layer up with cozy blankets when temperatures get cold, and kick them off if and when your bedroom ever feels stuffy.
Cotton is also usually tumble dryer friendly, which means that you can dry your sheet sets even when the weather is miserable outside — just check the care label first.
Looking for a more neutral palette? Try this deal instead
Like the Brooklinen set above, the Coop Cotton Sheet Set is crafted from 100% cotton, making these sheets comfortable, durable and easy to care for. Our lead tester found them crisp at first, but found they softened up beautifully with use. Choose between cream, ivory, white and dove grey. We're used to seeing 20% off this Coop bedding set during major sale events, but there's currently 25% off in a time-limited holiday sale. That brings a twin down to $74.25 from $99 — that's a great deal we don't expect to see beaten during Black Friday.
Our Coop Cotton Sheet Set review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (70+ reviews)
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Nicola is the Sleep Editor at Tom’s Guide. With a career in journalism spanning two decades, Nicola brings experience to the team and the knowledge of what makes a great article, whether that’s a how-to mattress cleaning feature, a deep dive into melatonin gummies, or an in-depth mattress review. As a sleep editor, few better understand how important a decent mattress is to the overall quality of our sleep, and precisely how our sleep impacts our physical and mental health. As well as tackling the vast topic of sleep, Nicola joins the raft of expert mattress specialists at Tom’s Guide, who test and compare a wide range of mattresses in order to guide readers towards the very best options on the market.
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