If you're looking to give your bed sheets a refresh in time for the holidays, you're in luck. There's a huge 49% off selected luxury bedding over at Brooklinen in a last call sale event, bringing the price of a queen size Washed Classic Percale Core Sheet Set down to $106.59 at Brooklinen from $206.

That's excellent value on a luxury sheet set that includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet and two pillow cases. Like some of the best bed sheets we've tested, these sheets are crafted from 100% cotton, which are an excellent bedding material for year-sound use. Cotton is breathable during the summer, but will keep you warm and cozy during the cooler winter months.

The Black Friday mattress sales are fast approaching, and we're expecting deals across bedding, pillows and sleep accessories to roll in thick and fast. But if you're looking to buy new hotel-style bedding in time for the holidays, I highly recommend snapping up this set before sizes sell out.

Save 49% Brooklinen Washed Classic Percale Core Sheet Set (queen): was $209 now $106.59 at Brooklinen This Washed Classic Percale sheet set from Brooklinen is 49% off in today's sale, bringing a twin set down to $86.19 from $169. That's excellent value for money and beats the 25% off Brooklinen sale we're used to seeing. We haven't tested this specific set, but we have tried an alternative Brooklinen cotton sheet set on team and rate them highly for their luxury hotel feel and breathable feel. Sheets come in jade green (pictured), festive stripe and stone color. Take note, this is a last call sale, which means that returns are unavailable. User score: ★★★★½ (70+ reviews)

Why cotton is my top bedding pick all year round

While we've tested plenty of cotton sheets at Tom's Guide, including a cotton sheet set from Brooklinen, we haven't tested this specific set. However, we do know that 100% cotton sheets will wick away moisture during the summer and provide much-needed temperature regulation during the winter months.

(Image credit: Future)

As a lightweight and breathable fabric, cotton is an excellent base layer for your bed during the cooler months. Layer up with cozy blankets when temperatures get cold, and kick them off if and when your bedroom ever feels stuffy.

Cotton is also usually tumble dryer friendly, which means that you can dry your sheet sets even when the weather is miserable outside — just check the care label first.

Looking for a more neutral palette? Try this deal instead