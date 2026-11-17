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GTA 6 Black Friday deals LIVE — upgrade your PS5 and Xbox setup for the best Grand Theft Auto experience this launch week
GTA 6 might not be on sale, but these gaming essentials are
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Latest updates
It feels surreal to say, but Grand Theft Auto VI launches this week. Vice City awaits, and with pre-load now live, the countdown is officially on until the hugely anticipated Rockstar game unlocks on PS5 and Xbox. But what about GTA 6 Black Friday deals? Well, it’s a good news and bad news situation. The game itself isn’t on sale, but you can upgrade your setup for less right now.
GTA 6 is a game 13 years in the making, and after so much waiting, you probably want your initial experience to be as perfect as possible. Fortunately, a range of PS5 and Xbox accessories are on sale ahead of Black Friday. PS5 DualSense controllers and Xbox Wireless Controllers are on sale, and the excellent Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Headset is $30 off.
If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming setup ahead of GTA 6, keep scrolling as I’ll be sharing all the best Black Friday deals as they go live.
Quick Links
- Grand Theft Auto VI: $79 @ Amazon
- Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album: $49 (Amazon Exclusive)
- Xbox Wireless Controller: was $64 now $49
- PS5 DualSense Controller: was $74 now $54
- Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Headset: was $109 now $79
- Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Controller: was $149 now $109
- LG 48" B6 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $599 @ Best Buy
- PS5 Pro: check stock @ Amazon
LIVE: Latest Updates
Why not upgrade to an Elite controller for GTA 6?
If there was any game that's worth upgrading your controller for, it's probably GTA 6, so it's well timed that the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core is on sale for $109, that's $40 off its MSRP. It comes with a host of upgrades, including adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks. It's a great investment for anybody who takes Xbox gaming seriously, and when the inevitable GTA 6 Online launches (we all know it's coming), it might give you an edge!
- Xbox Elite Series 2 Core: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon
I haven't forgotten about you, Xbox players!
Xbox players looking for an extra controller, or just wanting to play GTA 6 on a pristine pad, good news. You can pick up an Xbox Wireless Controller for $49 at Amazon. That's a solid $15 saving. In fact, my current Xbox controller is a little scuffed after several years of use (I may have dropped it once or twice), so this early Black Friday deal is definitely tempting me.
- Xbox Wireless controller: was $64 now $49 @ Amazon
PS5 DualSense controllers are discounted on Amazon!
As part of Amazon's early Black Friday deals, the PS5 DualSense controller is on sale, down to $54 (that's almost 30% off). This is a great time to pick up a shiny new pad for playing GTA 6, or a second controller.
Of course, GTA 6 isn't a split-screen co-op game, so you might think you don't need more than one DualSense; however, smart gamers know a spare is always useful. You can have one charging while playing, and then swap over when the low battery warning appears. That way you always have a fully charged controller ready to go.
The standard White model is discounted, or you could go for the Midnight Black.
- PS5 DualSense controller: was $74 now $54 @ Amazon
The one thing you NEED for GTA 6 launch week!
Let's start with the most essential GTA 6 item you'll need this week, a copy of Grand Theft Auto VI (duh!). You can pick up a copy of the game on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S for $79 at Amazon. Okay, so you don't get a physical disc, it's just a code in a box, but you do get a physical poster and a plastic case to display on your shelf. Plus, you can still upgrade to the Ultimate Edition for $20, if you want the extra digital goodies.
- Grand Theft Auto VI: $79 @ Amazon
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