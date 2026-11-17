GTA 6 Black Friday deals LIVE (Image credit: Future / Rockstar / Microsoft / Turtle Beach) Staff picked deals:

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It feels surreal to say, but Grand Theft Auto VI launches this week. Vice City awaits, and with pre-load now live, the countdown is officially on until the hugely anticipated Rockstar game unlocks on PS5 and Xbox. But what about GTA 6 Black Friday deals? Well, it’s a good news and bad news situation. The game itself isn’t on sale, but you can upgrade your setup for less right now.

GTA 6 is a game 13 years in the making, and after so much waiting, you probably want your initial experience to be as perfect as possible. Fortunately, a range of PS5 and Xbox accessories are on sale ahead of Black Friday. PS5 DualSense controllers and Xbox Wireless Controllers are on sale, and the excellent Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Headset is $30 off.

If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming setup ahead of GTA 6, keep scrolling as I’ll be sharing all the best Black Friday deals as they go live.