With temperatures plummeting, several regions across the U.S. are already experiencing snowfall. And if you don’t want to avoid the back-breaking task of shoveling snow off your paths and driveway, investing in a powerful snow blower or shovel is an essential must-have this winter.

Since these are often costly investments, it’s always worth holding out for a great discount. Luckily, I’ve just spotted a few early deals ahead of Black Friday — so you don’t have to.

For instance, if you’re after a snow shovel to power through piles, this Worx cordless shovel has gone down to $289 from $329 on Amazon.

So if you want to make snow days easy, here are some top snow blower deals to grab before the freezing temperatures set in.

Early snow blower/shovel deals

Save 7% Greenworks 40V 12" Snow Shovel: was $299 now $279 at Amazon This Greenworks Corded Snow Thrower features a 40V battery and is ideal for a 12-inch clearing path and an 8-inch clearing depth. It also features an adjustable 180-degree directional chute that makes throwing snow more manageable. It's also powerful enough to clear 2-3 driveways on a single charge. Making it a great winter essential. Read more Read less ▼

Save 12% ($40) WORX Cordless Snow Shovel: was $329 now $289 at Amazon This cordless snow shovel offers the perfect balance between a traditional shovel and a powerful blower. With 40V power and three adjustable throw speeds, it can clear 12” wide and 6” deep paths on stairs, decks, and patios with ease. Plus, it's designed to be light to carry and strain-free, which is always handy when tackling snow. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% ($99) Snow Joe 48V Cordless Snow Blower Kit : was $428 now $329 at Amazon If you don't want the hassle of a gas-powered snow blower, this cordless snow blower kit comes with 2x 4Ah batteries. It's powerful enough to throw up to 20 ft of snow, with an adjustable 180-degree chute control to direct snow exactly where you want it. While it's sturdy, it's also lightweight to maneuver. A great deal to pick up right now. Read more Read less ▼

Save 10% ($42) WORX Cordless Snow Blower: was $419 now $377 at Amazon Save a decent $42 on this Worx blower right now. It's an ideal pick for driveways and paths, average jobs, and it has a 20" clearing width. The battery also has an impressive runtime for large driveway clearing in 6" snow conditions. Plus, it's cordless for easy carrying from your garage to your doorstep. Read more Read less ▼