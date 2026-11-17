Save your back this winter with these 5 early Black Friday snow blower deals on WORX, Greenworks and Snow Joe
Make light work of clearing snow this winter
With temperatures plummeting, several regions across the U.S. are already experiencing snowfall. And if you don’t want to avoid the back-breaking task of shoveling snow off your paths and driveway, investing in a powerful snow blower or shovel is an essential must-have this winter.
Since these are often costly investments, it’s always worth holding out for a great discount. Luckily, I’ve just spotted a few early deals ahead of Black Friday — so you don’t have to.
For instance, if you’re after a snow shovel to power through piles, this Worx cordless shovel has gone down to $289 from $329 on Amazon.
So if you want to make snow days easy, here are some top snow blower deals to grab before the freezing temperatures set in.
Quick Links
- Greenworks 40V 12" Snow Shovel: was $299 now $279 at Amazon
- WORX Cordless Snow Shovel: was $329 now $289 at Amazon
- Snow Joe 48V Cordless Snow Blower Kit: was $428 now $329 at Amazon
- WORX Cordless Snow Blower: was $419 now $377 at Amazon
- Husqvarna 24" 2 Stage Snow Blower: was $999 now $899 at Amazon
Early snow blower/shovel deals
This Greenworks Corded Snow Thrower features a 40V battery and is ideal for a 12-inch clearing path and an 8-inch clearing depth. It also features an adjustable 180-degree directional chute that makes throwing snow more manageable. It's also powerful enough to clear 2-3 driveways on a single charge. Making it a great winter essential.
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This cordless snow shovel offers the perfect balance between a traditional shovel and a powerful blower. With 40V power and three adjustable throw speeds, it can clear 12” wide and 6” deep paths on stairs, decks, and patios with ease. Plus, it's designed to be light to carry and strain-free, which is always handy when tackling snow.
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If you don't want the hassle of a gas-powered snow blower, this cordless snow blower kit comes with 2x 4Ah batteries. It's powerful enough to throw up to 20 ft of snow, with an adjustable 180-degree chute control to direct snow exactly where you want it. While it's sturdy, it's also lightweight to maneuver. A great deal to pick up right now.
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Save a decent $42 on this Worx blower right now. It's an ideal pick for driveways and paths, average jobs, and it has a 20" clearing width. The battery also has an impressive runtime for large driveway clearing in 6" snow conditions. Plus, it's cordless for easy carrying from your garage to your doorstep.
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If you want a heavy-duty machine to tackle snowstorms, this gas-powered, 2-stage blower will do the hard work. Alongside a high-speed impeller to increase snow-throwing distance, it's equipped with 13-in snow tires that grip the icy terrain. And with savings of $100, this is a great discount.
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As the Homes Content Editor, Cynthia Lawrence covers all things homes, interior decorating, and garden-related. She has a wealth of editorial experience testing the latest, ‘must-have’ home appliances, writing buying guides and the handy ‘how to’ features.
Her work has been published in various titles including, T3, Top Ten Reviews, Ideal Home, Real Homes, Livingetc. and House Beautiful, amongst many.
With a rather unhealthy obsession for all things homes and interiors, she also has an interior design blog for style inspiration and savvy storage solutions (get rid of that clutter!). When she’s not testing cool products, she’ll be searching online for more decor ideas to spruce up her family home or looking for a great bargain!
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