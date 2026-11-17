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Even more services are down now (Image credit: Shutterstock) According to both the Developer status page and the system status page, even more Apple services are having problems. Here's everything I'm seeing as listed as outage: AppleCare on Device

Apple Business

Apple School Manager

Schoolwork

iCloud Mail

iCloud Web Apps

iCloud Account & Sign In (performance)

App Store Connect (Devs)

Xcode Cloud (Devs)

App Store Connect (Devs)

Apple Music (Devs)

News Publisher (Performance)

Analyst on Apple outage (Image credit: Future) James Knight, a former government whitehat hacker, of Digital Warfare reached out about the Apple outage. Here's what he had to say. "When Apple sign in breaks, it isn't just one app. Your Apple ID is the key to iCloud, Apple Pay, the App Store and even setting up a new phone, so one failure point locks people out of a lot at once. Right now the public reporting points to a sign in and account problem, and Apple hasn't said what caused it, so nobody should call it an attack yet. What people should do is simple. Don't panic, don't click any 'verify your Apple ID' emails or texts that show up today, because scammers move fast during outages, and sign back in only through Settings or apple.com."

New services suffering an outage On the Apple system page I'm seeing new services listed as suffering an outage. I'm now seeing Apple Business, Apple School Manager and Schoolwork. So your kids' teachers may be having a rough lunch break.

No statement from Apple (Image credit: Shutterstock) With Apple Support and Apple Music still showing problems, Tom's Guide reached out to Apple for a comment. As of this posting the company has not responded. We have yet to see a statement anywhere else beyond the status pages which aren't the most illuminating.

App Store should be back (Image credit: Apple) According to the Developer Status page, the App Store is somewhat back. In-App Purchases is now listed as a resolved outage, but App Store Connect which lets you login still appears down. The App Store is still listed as outage on the Apple System Status page.

Three outages on Apple page (Image credit: Shutterstock) Over on the main Apple system status page we're seeing three services listed as suffering from an outage: AppleCare on Device

App Store

Apple Musc

Some services returning to normal? (Image credit: Apple) While I am seeing outages on Apple's status pages and there are still reports for iCloud and Apple Music it appears some services may be coming back online. Reports have steeply dropped for Apple Pay and Apple Card. Have you tried using either service? Let us know.

Developer page tells a worse story (Image credit: Shutterstock) I mentioned the Apple status page in a previous post, but that only showed an incident at the time. There is a separate Developer status page showing even more outages. The page lists multiple instances across different apps, so I'm combining them into one overall app. For example, Apple Music API, Music Connect and Music for Artists are all down, but I'm lumping them under Apple Music for now. Here are the services it shows as suffering from an outage: Accounts

App Store

Apple Music

Apple Podcasts

Apple users and conspiracy theories (Image credit: Shutterstock) There's a megathread over on Reddit tracking downed Apple services and letting people share their experiences. But also if you're of the mindset that all of this has been planned or its an attack you're free to indulge in some conspiracy theorizing. Based on the reporting though, I do think this might be a server-specific issue, and I'm not yet certain which regional servers are affected. The EU seems to be okay.

Most systems Green per Apple On the Apple system status page most every service is listed as available in the green except for iCloud. iCloud Account & Sign In is listed as having an issue. "This service may be slow or unavailable." the page reads.

Apple services that appear affected (Image credit: Future) Based on looking at Down Detector here are the services we're seeing affected by the outage: Apple Support

Apple Pay

iCloud

App Store

Apple Business Manager

Apple Store

Apple Music

Sign in with Apple

Apple card