Multiple Apple services down including Apple Music and iCloud — live updates on sudden outage
Outage affecting iCloud, Apple Pay and more
Multiple Apple services suddenly went down this morning around 9:45 am PT/12:45 pm ET. The outage appears to be affecting iCloud, Apple Support, Apple Pay and the App Store.
On Down Detector, we first noticed issues with Apple Pay when outage reports suddenly hit 2,000 in a matter of minutes. Similarly, reports spiked for iCloud, Apple Business Manager and Sign in with Apple. Though different services appear to have varying amounts of reports, suggesting it may not be widespread.
Here's what we know so far.
Even more services are down now
According to both the Developer status page and the system status page, even more Apple services are having problems.
Here's everything I'm seeing as listed as outage:
- AppleCare on Device
- Apple Business
- Apple School Manager
- Schoolwork
- iCloud Mail
- iCloud Web Apps
- iCloud Account & Sign In (performance)
- App Store Connect (Devs)
- Xcode Cloud (Devs)
- App Store Connect (Devs)
- Apple Music (Devs)
- News Publisher (Performance)
Analyst on Apple outage
James Knight, a former government whitehat hacker, of Digital Warfare reached out about the Apple outage. Here's what he had to say.
"When Apple sign in breaks, it isn't just one app. Your Apple ID is the key to iCloud, Apple Pay, the App Store and even setting up a new phone, so one failure point locks people out of a lot at once. Right now the public reporting points to a sign in and account problem, and Apple hasn't said what caused it, so nobody should call it an attack yet. What people should do is simple. Don't panic, don't click any 'verify your Apple ID' emails or texts that show up today, because scammers move fast during outages, and sign back in only through Settings or apple.com."
New services suffering an outage
On the Apple system page I'm seeing new services listed as suffering an outage.
I'm now seeing Apple Business, Apple School Manager and Schoolwork. So your kids' teachers may be having a rough lunch break.
No statement from Apple
With Apple Support and Apple Music still showing problems, Tom's Guide reached out to Apple for a comment.
As of this posting the company has not responded. We have yet to see a statement anywhere else beyond the status pages which aren't the most illuminating.
App Store should be back
According to the Developer Status page, the App Store is somewhat back.
In-App Purchases is now listed as a resolved outage, but App Store Connect which lets you login still appears down. The App Store is still listed as outage on the Apple System Status page.
Three outages on Apple page
Over on the main Apple system status page we're seeing three services listed as suffering from an outage:
- AppleCare on Device
- App Store
- Apple Musc
Some services returning to normal?
While I am seeing outages on Apple's status pages and there are still reports for iCloud and Apple Music it appears some services may be coming back online.
Reports have steeply dropped for Apple Pay and Apple Card. Have you tried using either service? Let us know.
Developer page tells a worse story
I mentioned the Apple status page in a previous post, but that only showed an incident at the time.
There is a separate Developer status page showing even more outages.
The page lists multiple instances across different apps, so I'm combining them into one overall app. For example, Apple Music API, Music Connect and Music for Artists are all down, but I'm lumping them under Apple Music for now.
Here are the services it shows as suffering from an outage:
- Accounts
- App Store
- Apple Music
- Apple Podcasts
Apple users and conspiracy theories
There's a megathread over on Reddit tracking downed Apple services and letting people share their experiences.
But also if you're of the mindset that all of this has been planned or its an attack you're free to indulge in some conspiracy theorizing.
Based on the reporting though, I do think this might be a server-specific issue, and I'm not yet certain which regional servers are affected. The EU seems to be okay.
Most systems Green per Apple
On the Apple system status page most every service is listed as available in the green except for iCloud.
iCloud Account & Sign In is listed as having an issue. "This service may be slow or unavailable." the page reads.
Apple services that appear affected
Based on looking at Down Detector here are the services we're seeing affected by the outage:
- Apple Support
- Apple Pay
- iCloud
- App Store
- Apple Business Manager
- Apple Store
- Apple Music
- Sign in with Apple
- Apple card
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