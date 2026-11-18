I've been covering wearables deals for years, and November is hands-down the top time of the year to upgrade your smartwatch or fitness tracker. With that in mind, I've rounded up my top eleven early Black Friday smartwatch deals so far, with picks from Garmin, Apple, Fitbit, and Samsung.

The biggest savings are on the Garmin Instinct 3 AMOLED, with a massive 44% off. This drops the price from $449 to only $249. Not only is the Instinct 3 one of Garmin's toughest-built models, but it's also one of my all-time favorite smartwatches for logging outdoor adventures.

Find more details on this deal and all the rest below.

Best early Black Friday 2026 smartwatch deals

Save 44% Garmin Instinct 3 AMOLED: was $449.99 now $249.99 at Amazon This is the lowest price I've seen for the Garmin Instinct 3 sold for since reviewing it nearly two years ago. The watch comes in several variations, including the AMOLED-sporting one shown here and a solar-powered model with a lower-quality display, which is also on sale; see below. I prefer this one because battery life is nearly as good as the Solar model, but the display is much easier to read in bright daylight or through goggles/sunglasses. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% Garmin Instinct 3 Solar: was $349 now $249 at REI The Instinct 3 Solar is also marked down, but the deal isn't as good as the AMOLED model. Nevertheless, $100 off one of the longest-lasting smartwatches on the market today is nothing to sneeze at. Seriously, with enough time in the sun, this bad boy stays powered for up to a month on a single charge. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Vivoactive 6: was $299 now $249 at REI The Vivoactive 6 is one of Garmin's most comfortable, stylish, and well-rounded smartwatches, and $50 off is a decent discount for a model that doesn't go on sale all that often. A reliable fitness and sleep tracker with up to a week of battery life, the Vivoactive 6 also offers handy smart features like onboard music storage and NFC tap-to-pay. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Venu 4: was $549 now $449 at REI The Garmin Venu 4 is probably the brand's nearest competitor to the Apple Watch 12, which also happens to be on sale right now (see below). It combines Garmin's most advanced training chops and tools with a small but useful smattering of smart features, all neatly packed in a durable, premium metal case. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% Garmin Venu X1: was $699 now $499 at REI If the Venu 4 is Garmin's answer to the Apple Watch 12, then the Garmin Venu X1 is the brand's retort to the Ultra series. One of the only square-shaped Garmins on the market, the X1 boasts a massive, bright AMOLED screen and an impressively thin case design. As you might expect from a smartwatch with a retail price of $699, you're getting all of Garmin's best fitness features in this one, along with niceties like NFC and music storage. Oh, and like the Instinct 3, this is the lowest price I've seen the Venu X1 go for yet. Read more Read less ▼

Save $70 Apple Watch Series 12 : was $399 now $329 at Amazon Garmin isn't the only brand with tempting smartwatch deals. The brand-new Apple Watch Series 12 is already discounted by a healthy amount, despite launching just two months ago. In fact, this is the lowest it's been sold for yet. That said, based on prior holiday sales, I'm willing to bet this will go as low as $299 as we get a little closer to December. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Watch SE 3: was $249 now $199 at Amazon The Apple Watch SE 3 may be entry-level, but it's still a plenty-good smartwatch, and frankly, my favorite model in the lineup. Deal-wise, similar to the Series 12 above, I'd be willing to bet the SE 3 will see an even bigger discount the closer we get to the holidays. After all, it dropped to just $149 last year, a ludicrously good price. Read more Read less ▼

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159.95 now $134.99 at Amazon The Fitbit Charge 6 has been around for a while and was even recently replaced by the more capable Fitbit Edge. However, the Charge 6 remained my top pick as the best fitness tracker for most people for three years straight (up until I reviewed the Edge). The reason is simple. The Charge 6 is lightweight, comfortable, fairly reliable, and long-lasting. It supports NFC and mirrored smartphone notifications. Is the screen tiny? Yes. Does it lack an altimeter for elevation data? Also yes. But for a lot of folks, those drawbacks likely won't matter much. That said, the Charge 6 will probably drop in price further in the coming weeks. I predict a lowest sale price of $99. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: was $499.99 now $459 at Amazon Unlike the Galaxy Watch 9, the Galaxy Watch 8 also comes in a "Classic" variant with a rotating bezel, which I'm a huge fan of. You also get an additional customizable button on the case and better battery life. It's a little bit bigger/heavier than the standard Galaxy Watch 8, but identical in every other way. Read more Read less ▼