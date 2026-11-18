11 Black Friday smartwatch deals worth shopping now — save up to 44% on my favorite Garmin, Fitbit and Apple Watch models
It’s the top time of the year to upgrade your wearable
I've been covering wearables deals for years, and November is hands-down the top time of the year to upgrade your smartwatch or fitness tracker. With that in mind, I've rounded up my top eleven early Black Friday smartwatch deals so far, with picks from Garmin, Apple, Fitbit, and Samsung.
The biggest savings are on the Garmin Instinct 3 AMOLED, with a massive 44% off. This drops the price from $449 to only $249. Not only is the Instinct 3 one of Garmin's toughest-built models, but it's also one of my all-time favorite smartwatches for logging outdoor adventures.
Find more details on this deal and all the rest below.
Quick Links
- Garmin Instinct 3 AMOLED: was $449 now $249 @ Amazon
- Garmin Instinct 3 Solar: was $349 now $249 @ REI
- Garmin Vivoactive 6: was $299 now $249 @ REI
- Garmin Forerunner 570: was $549 now $449 @ REI
- Garmin Venu 4: was $549 now $449 @ REI
- Garmin Venu X1: was $699 now $499 @ REI
- Apple Watch Series 12 (42mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch SE 3 (40mm): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
- Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $135 @ Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 8: was $299 now $269 @ Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: was $499 now $459 @ Amazon
Best early Black Friday 2026 smartwatch deals
This is the lowest price I've seen for the Garmin Instinct 3 sold for since reviewing it nearly two years ago. The watch comes in several variations, including the AMOLED-sporting one shown here and a solar-powered model with a lower-quality display, which is also on sale; see below. I prefer this one because battery life is nearly as good as the Solar model, but the display is much easier to read in bright daylight or through goggles/sunglasses.
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The Instinct 3 Solar is also marked down, but the deal isn't as good as the AMOLED model. Nevertheless, $100 off one of the longest-lasting smartwatches on the market today is nothing to sneeze at. Seriously, with enough time in the sun, this bad boy stays powered for up to a month on a single charge.
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The Vivoactive 6 is one of Garmin's most comfortable, stylish, and well-rounded smartwatches, and $50 off is a decent discount for a model that doesn't go on sale all that often. A reliable fitness and sleep tracker with up to a week of battery life, the Vivoactive 6 also offers handy smart features like onboard music storage and NFC tap-to-pay.
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The Garmin Forerunner 570 represents the upper-middle tier of the brand's running-centric line-up. Personally, I think it's the best of the bunch for most people thanks to rock-solid GPS and heart rate tracking, support for the brand's best training and recovery tools, solid battery performance, a bright touchscreen, and a sporty, comfortable design. Like the Vivoactive 6, this one also doesn't go on sale often.
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The Garmin Venu 4 is probably the brand's nearest competitor to the Apple Watch 12, which also happens to be on sale right now (see below). It combines Garmin's most advanced training chops and tools with a small but useful smattering of smart features, all neatly packed in a durable, premium metal case.
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If the Venu 4 is Garmin's answer to the Apple Watch 12, then the Garmin Venu X1 is the brand's retort to the Ultra series. One of the only square-shaped Garmins on the market, the X1 boasts a massive, bright AMOLED screen and an impressively thin case design. As you might expect from a smartwatch with a retail price of $699, you're getting all of Garmin's best fitness features in this one, along with niceties like NFC and music storage. Oh, and like the Instinct 3, this is the lowest price I've seen the Venu X1 go for yet.
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Garmin isn't the only brand with tempting smartwatch deals. The brand-new Apple Watch Series 12 is already discounted by a healthy amount, despite launching just two months ago. In fact, this is the lowest it's been sold for yet. That said, based on prior holiday sales, I'm willing to bet this will go as low as $299 as we get a little closer to December.
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The Apple Watch SE 3 may be entry-level, but it's still a plenty-good smartwatch, and frankly, my favorite model in the lineup. Deal-wise, similar to the Series 12 above, I'd be willing to bet the SE 3 will see an even bigger discount the closer we get to the holidays. After all, it dropped to just $149 last year, a ludicrously good price.
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The Fitbit Charge 6 has been around for a while and was even recently replaced by the more capable Fitbit Edge. However, the Charge 6 remained my top pick as the best fitness tracker for most people for three years straight (up until I reviewed the Edge). The reason is simple. The Charge 6 is lightweight, comfortable, fairly reliable, and long-lasting. It supports NFC and mirrored smartphone notifications. Is the screen tiny? Yes. Does it lack an altimeter for elevation data? Also yes. But for a lot of folks, those drawbacks likely won't matter much. That said, the Charge 6 will probably drop in price further in the coming weeks. I predict a lowest sale price of $99.
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The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is one model removed from the latest release, but let me be straight with you: I reviewed both, and the difference between the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 9 is minimal at best. Moreover, it remains one of the best smartwatches on the market today, up there with the Apple Watch and Google Pixel Watch 5 (which sadly isn't on sale right now).
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Unlike the Galaxy Watch 9, the Galaxy Watch 8 also comes in a "Classic" variant with a rotating bezel, which I'm a huge fan of. You also get an additional customizable button on the case and better battery life. It's a little bit bigger/heavier than the standard Galaxy Watch 8, but identical in every other way.
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Shop more deals
- shop all early Black Friday deals at Amazon
- YETI: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile
- Advent calendars: deals from $6 @ Walmart
- REI: up to 50% off Arc'teryx, Fjallraven, more
- Skechers: sneakers from $20 @ Amazon
- Alo Yoga: apparel/accessories from $29
- Ninja/Shark: deals from $39 @ Walmart
- Crocs: deals from $29 @ Amazon
- Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
- Nintendo: games from $21 @ Amazon
- TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy
- Dell: monitors/laptops from $99
- Nectar: mattresses from $349 @ Nectar
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Dan Bracaglia is the Tom’s Guide editorial lead for all things smartwatches, fitness trackers and outdoor gear. With 15 years of experience as a consumer technology journalist testing everything from Oura Rings to instant cameras, Dan is deeply passionate about helping readers save money and make informed purchasing decisions. In the past year alone, Dan has assessed major product releases from the likes of Apple, Garmin, Google, Samsung, Polar and many others.
An avid outdoor adventurer, Dan is based in the U.S. Pacific Northwest where he takes advantage of the beautiful surroundings every chance he gets. A lover of kayaking, hiking, swimming, biking, snowboarding and exploring, he also makes every effort to combine his day job with his passions. When not assessing the sleep tracking and heart rate accuracy of the latest tach gadgets, you can find him photographing Seattle’s vibrant underground music community.
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