A security researcher discovered that the third-party service, Optimizely, had been injected with malicious code that could have spread to around 190,000 major websites, including those for IKEA, Zoom, and the BBC.

This week, Scott Helme of Report URI released a report that claimed compromised JavaScript code was inserted in Optimizely files connected to 178 organizations like Salesforce and Cinnabon. The bad code could potentially skim credit card details, deliver more bad code to iPhones and iPads or redirect cryptocurrency payments.

Here's the full list of impacted businesses, including some educational institutes.

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"The important lesson here is that trusted JavaScript doesn't always remain trustworthy. A website can be compromised through a third-party dependency without its own code or infrastructure ever being breached," Helme wrote.

What is Optimizely and what happened?

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Optimizely is a widely used platform that enables optimization and AI experimentation on websites. According to tracker BuiltWith, Optimizely is used on more than 190,000 websites as of this month.

To be clear that is the overall usage of the firm's platform, but it does show how attackers didn't have to attack every individual website but could use a shared service to gain more widespread access.

It also doesn't mean that every visitor to a website was impacted, but it is a route through which malicious code could travel.

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Helme's report said that it wasn't clear how attackers were able to compromise Optimizely's system. They did confirm that cryptocuyrrency had been stolen, about $7,040, as of November 16.

Today (Nov. 16), Optimizely confirmed the security breach and says that the vulnerability has been fixed.

"We've fixed the vulnerability and removed the injected code from affected projects. We've also taken steps to secure affected user accounts and put additional protections in place to prevent unauthorized code from being delivered," the company said in a statement.

How to stay safe

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As a website visitor, you can't be expected to inspect every single page you visit or the scripts running on them. And disabling JavaScript can make many websites unusable.

There are some things you can do to stay safe.

For one, Helme specifically called out iPhones and iPads as potential victims. You'll want to make sure you have the latest iOS or iPadOS version installed because the attack could exploit older versions.

There isn't really an iPhone or iPad antivirus program because of how Apple sandboxes apps, but you can download security apps that can detect data breaches. On Apple computer, you can invest in the best Mac antivirus software.

Otherwise, if you visited an impacted website on November 16, make sure to monitor your account and debit cards. Contact your issuer about suspicious transactions. You could proactively consider the best identity theft protection.

You might also consider changing your passwords, especially for any impacted sites where you have an account.

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