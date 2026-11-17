Now, as much as I love a good Black Friday deal on a shiny new phone, it’s even better when other goodies are thrown in for free — until you realize at checkout that you’re locked into a pricey cell phone plan. That’s why I’m stoked about Verizon’s current Black Friday deal, which bundles a free Apple Watch SE 3 and AirPods 5 when you buy the iPhone 18 Pro.

The best part is that this offer pairs with Verizon’s new $30/month Simplicity Plan. When you buy the iPhone 18 Pro for $1,199 — which you can pay either all at once or in monthly installments as low as $24.99/month — Verizon is including a free Apple Watch SE 3 and AirPods 5. The only stipulation is that you add a smartwatch data plan for $7.50/month.

Free Watch & AirPods iPhone 18 Pro: free Apple Watch SE 3 + AirPods 5 w/ port in + Simplicity plan @ Verizon

Verizon is offering a free Apple Watch SE 3 and AirPods 5 with the purchase of an iPhone 18 Pro with its Black Friday offer. That's one of the best freebie deals the carrier has offered, mainly because its paired with the new, affordable Simplicity plan that brings your service cost to $30 per month.

Let me break down why this is one of the best iPhone deals around. Normally, you’d end up paying a whopping $1,577 for all three gadgets, which includes the $1,199 iPhone 18 Pro, $249 Apple Watch SE 3, and $129 AirPods 5. Under Verizon’s previous offer, you had to activate the phone on one of its Unlimited plans — and the cheapest option would’ve been the Unlimited Welcome plan at $75/month for 36 months. That comes out to $2,700 for service, bringing the grand total to $4,277.

That’s a serious monthly mortgage payment there, but this new Black Friday deal scales it back in a big way. Since the iPhone 18 Pro requires activation on Verizon’s new $30/month Simplicity Plan, service comes out to $1,080 over 36 months. You’ll also need to port in a phone number to get that $30/month rate — otherwise, you’ll end up paying an extra $15, bringing your bill to $45/month on the Simplicity Plan.

Given the increasing competition in the budget segment over the last several years — with staples like Visible, Total Wireless, Boost Mobile, TextNow, and Mint Mobile stealing Big Red’s customers — this is an excellent offer that gives switchers a bundle deal paired with a low-cost cell phone plan. The Simplicity Plan includes unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband, unlimited talk and text, international and satellite texting, 10GB of mobile hotspot data, and more.

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