Upgrade your autumn aesthetic with these 15 must-have Hallmark Thanksgiving decorations — from $9
Fun, cozy decorations that bring some autumnal flair to your Thanksgiving party
Thanksgiving is right around the corner! If you're planning to host a party this year — or perhaps are looking for a suitable gift to give to your host — then check out this cute list of Thanksgiving-themed items at Hallmark.
From turkey-themed tea towels to pumpkin ornaments and cozy candles, there's a lot to choose from here. There's even some autumnal earrings, if you want to wear the theme!
Best of all, these are all great value items. Prices start at under $9 and the most expensive piece here comes in at just $60. Pick up a few of these and you can easily add some holiday cheer to your home. Happy Turkey Day!
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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