Thanksgiving is right around the corner! If you're planning to host a party this year — or perhaps are looking for a suitable gift to give to your host — then check out this cute list of Thanksgiving-themed items at Hallmark.

From turkey-themed tea towels to pumpkin ornaments and cozy candles, there's a lot to choose from here. There's even some autumnal earrings, if you want to wear the theme!

Best of all, these are all great value items. Prices start at under $9 and the most expensive piece here comes in at just $60. Pick up a few of these and you can easily add some holiday cheer to your home. Happy Turkey Day!

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