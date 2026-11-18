It's only been a week since "The Body" came out on Netflix, but the Quinn Shephard psychological horror series has already made its mark, hitting the No. 1 spot on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows chart in the United States and worldwide.

The eight-episode coming-of-age series focuses on a group of 2004-era Catholic school girls (played by Kristina Bogic, Sara Boustany, Geena Meszaros, Sofia Wylie, and Shirley Chen, among others) who trigger mass hysteria in their conservative town after a drug-fueled Halloween night initiation ritual goes wrong.

The show's mix of psychological horror, religious satire and campy eroticism has clearly been a hit with viewers and critics alike (as of press time, it has an 86% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes). And if you want that kind of spooky fun to continue, here are three shows like "The Body" to watch next.

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'Yellowjackets'

If you haven't yet been stung by the survival horror and dark humor of "Yellowjackets," now's a great time to catch up with the Showtime thriller. Not only does the series feature a similar mix of supernatural eeriness, schoolgirl drama, mass hysteria, and moral murkiness as "The Body," but "Yellowjackets" is also officially entering its fourth and final chapter beginning on November 20.

In case you haven't tuned in yet, the survival saga centers on a high school girls' soccer team as they try to survive in the remote Canadian wilderness after their plane crashes, following the group through two timelines: directly after the crash in 1996, and 25 years later, with the now-adult survivors attempting to reckon with dark secrets and unresolved trauma. That split timeline means we get an iconic cast of both industry vets—including Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, and Christina Ricci—and notable newcomers like Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Sophie Thatcher.

Stream "Yellowjackets" on Paramount+ now

'Carrie'

Carrie – Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

In the "spooky teenager" genre, few names are as notable as Carrie White. But rather than give us a by-the-numbers send-up of Stephen King's famous teen heroine, Mike Flanagan's Prime Video miniseries modernizes the cautionary tale of what happens when a youngster is pushed too far by their peers, chillingly bringing the relentless scrutiny and casual cruelty of social media and smartphone culture into the fold.

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Summer H. Howell stars as the sheltered titular teen, who has to juggle not only grieving the sudden, untimely loss of her father but also entering the merciless world of public high school and the discovery that she might just be in possession of mysterious telekinetic powers. Given that "The Body" took direct influence from King's original tale and Brian De Palma's 1976 film adaptation, it's no surprise that both that Netflix series and Prime Video's "Carrie" share similar themes of religious extremism, mean-girl viciousness, social isolation, and feminine rage.

Stream "Carrie" on Prime Video now

'Devil in Ohio'

Devil In Ohio Limited Series Trailer - YouTube Watch On

If you're looking for more religious horror and cultish creepiness, you don't have to leave Netflix after finishing "The Body"; "Devil in Ohio" is, handily, on the same platform, an eight-episode miniseries adaptation of Daria Polatin’s best-selling book.

Where "The Body" revolves around the cult-like dynamics of a group of Catholic school girls, though, the latter thriller is set within a literal satanic cult, from which the young Mae (Madeleine Arthur) has desperately escaped with a pentagram carved straight into her back. As she awaits foster care placement, Mae finds shelter with hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis (Emily Deschanel), whose family life and suburban world are turned upside down by the strange occurrences and ominous secrets that chillingly emerge upon the teen girl's arrival.

Stream "Devil in Ohio" on Netflix now

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