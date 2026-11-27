Black Friday is upon us, and there's no shortage of discounted smartphone deals available for you to take advantage of right now. However, one Black Friday phone deal you should probably avoid is the iPhone 16e. For some reason the ageing e-series iPhone is trending, despite the fact that the iPhone 17e is available — and much better value for money.

I was a little confused about why people would be hunting for iPhone 16e deals, seeing as how it's coming up to its second birthday. So I went looking to see if there were any deals that might have knocked the phone down to an enticing price. Sadly I had very little success.

There aren't many iPhone 16e deals right now

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

There's always been demand for older iPhones, and I've come across people trying to convince me that the positively ancient iPhone 5c is gaining traction with the youth of today. I don't buy that, but I'll admit that I haven't looked into it. Anyway...

The fact that flagship iPhones are so expensive and hold their value compared to similarly-priced Androids means that people gravitate towards older models due to the lower price tag. Phones like the iPhone 16e, which started life as a relatively cheap option have the capacity to drop even further, which bolsters their long-term popularity.

Which I totally understand. The downside is that unused iPhones don't stick around for more than a couple of years, and the iPhone 16e is in that situation right now. When I went hunting for deals, the majority of listings I found were for used or refurbished handsets. I don't have anything against used phones, but they're not the kind of thing a lot of people would expect when Black Friday rolls around.

The only brand new deal I could find was at Walmart, with an iPhone 16e that's locked to Walmart's Straight Talk carrier — an MVNO powered by Verizon. While the phone is $200, I'm not sure that it's the right deal for most people.

Apple iPhone 16e: was $599 now $199 at Walmart Grab the iPhone 16e at Walmart for just $199. The only caveat is that this phone is locked to the retailer's Straight Talk MVNO. Still you get a nice display, A18 performance, a solid solo camera and access to Apple Intelligence.

Why the iPhone 17e is a better value option

(Image credit: Future)

For starters, picking up a Walmart iPhone 16e means you are locked into Straight Talk for at least a year. The carrier's unlock policy mimics that of Verizon, and it means you have to have owned your phone for at least 365 days before it can be unlocked.

By which point the iPhone 18e will have been released, and the iPhone 19e likely only be months away. This means that the iPhone 16e will be borderline obsolete by next November.

On top of that, I actually found some deals for the iPhone 17e that are a lot cheaper. While the difference between the phones isn't enormous, the upgrades Apple afforded to the 17e make it a much more enticing handset — including MagSafe and improved performance from the A19 chipset. However, these deals do come with some caveats of their own.

Apple iPhone 17e: was $699 now $15.48 at AT&T Get your iPhone 17e for just $0.43 a month at AT&T, no trade-in required. All you need to do is sign up for an eligible 36-month plan and Apple's cheapest handset can be yours for less than $16.

As you can see, AT&T is offering the iPhone 17e for $0.43 a month over a 36 month contract. That means the total you'd pay for the phone itself is $15.48. That's pretty incredible for a phone that was released back in February.

Meanwhile a model with 512GB of storage is $6.43 a month, which works out to a total cost of $231.48. It's not the same kind of discount, but it's still a hefty price cut.

AT&TB isn't the only carrier with deals either, since T-Mobile is offering a free iPhone 17e.

Apple iPhone 17e: was $699 now free w/ T-Mix plan @ T-Mobile Grab a free iPhone 17e at T-Mobile, so long as you sign up for a 36-month T-Mix plan and meet the other eligibility criteria. That includes signing up for a new line and porting your old number, or trading in an old device first.

The downside here is that you need to meet a bunch of T-Mobile's criteria. The first is to sign up to a T-Mix plan with at least one monthly "Pick" perk while porting your number from another carrier and opening a new line. Alternatively a new line and trade-in is an option, but you need to add an extra Pick to your plan — and pay the additional cost.

Still, free is free, and that's a lot less than $15.48. Though the caveat is both devices will be locked into that specific plan for another three years — at which point the iPhone 20e could be on the way.

It's up to you to decide what to choose

(Image credit: Apple / Tom's Guide)

While I'm well aware that the jump from iPhone 16e to iPhone 17e wasn't that big, I'm personally more inclined to pick the 17e. Not only because the deals cost less money upfront, but also because the addition of MagSafe is a huge benefit. I'm a big fan of MagSafe's accessory support, and that makes the 17e a much more useful phone.

That said, the iPhone 17e deals are locking you into three year plans, which may not be something you want to do. Especially when the alternative is being locked into Straight Talk for a year.

In the end, the right decision is the one that you make for yourself.