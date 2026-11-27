Coming from one of the biggest names in the cybersecurity space, Norton VPN is one of the most improved VPNs around. It now genuinely rivals the very best VPNs, and we even rate it as the best streaming VPN, ahead of the likes of NordVPN and Proton VPN.

Norton is celebrating the holiday season with some exciting Black Friday VPN deals. Its entry-level Standard plan is now $2.59 per month ($69.93 upfront) and runs for 27 months, including three extra months free.

However, the real stars of the show are Norton VPN Plus and Ultimate. Plus has dropped to just $2.99 per month ($80.73 upfront) for 27 months, down from $3.49, while Ultimate is now $3.49 per month ($94.23 upfront) for 27 months, down from $4.49. These are the cheapest prices I’ve ever seen on Norton’s VPN suites.

Plus builds on Standard’s VPN and ad blocker with malware protection, AI-powered scam detection, a password manager, dark web monitoring, and 10 GB of cloud backup. Ultimate goes one step further, adding parental controls, 50 GB of cloud storage, and coverage for up to 20 devices, double what Standard and Plus allow.

Norton VPN Standard | 68% off | 2 years + 3 months FREE

Now: $2.59 per month

Norton VPN is more complete than ever. It’s fast and private, with an audited no-logs policy and a seriously effective ad blocker, and it unblocks everything. This limited-time Black Friday deal, particularly on the feature-packed Plus plan, makes it an easy recommendation. What you'll get:

📱 Easy-to-use VPN apps

📺 Powerful streaming unblocking

⚡ Fast speeds

🔒 Independently audited This two-year Norton VPN Standard plan costs $2.59 per month ($69.93 upfront for 27 months) and comes with an industry-leading 60-day money-back guarantee so you can test it out risk-free.

Norton VPN does it all well, but streaming is where it really shines

Norton VPN does a good job in pretty much every area that matters, but it’s hands down the best streaming VPN we’ve tested. In our latest tests, Norton VPN unblocked Netflix libraries in every location we tried, along with Disney+, Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, ITV, Channel 4, and TVNZ+. Its unblocking power beat big hitters like NordVPN, Proton VPN, and Surfshark.

There are also apps for big screens, including Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV. Admittedly, it isn't as fast as Proton VPN or ExpressVPN, two of the fastest VPNs we've tested. But at over 1,000 Mbps in our tests, it's more than fast enough for seamless, lag-free 4K streaming and anything else you need it for.

Privacy is in safe hands, too. Norton's strict no-logs policy was independently audited by VerSprite in 2025, and the company publishes transparency reports four times a year. You also get a reliable kill switch, multi-hop connections, IP rotation, which swaps your IP address every few seconds in six countries, and Mimic, Norton's own stealth protocol, which disguises your VPN traffic so it's harder to block on restrictive networks.

Its Plus plan, at $2.99 per month, packs a lot under one roof and is actually better value than Proton VPN’s $2.49 plan, which has no extras like these, or ExpressVPN Basic at $2.79 per month, which includes ad blockers and a private AI assistant but no password manager or cloud backup.

Norton VPN isn't without its shortcomings, though. Its device limit counts installed devices rather than active connections, so once you hit the cap you'll need to remove a device before adding a new one. If you need unlimited simultaneous connections, go for Surfshark ($2.29 per month), or Private Internet Access ($1.49 a month) if you're on a tighter budget.

All in all, Norton VPN is excellent value for money, particularly if streaming is high on your list. Plus at $2.99 per month is the sweet spot, above all if you’re after an all-in-one internet security suite. You also get a 60-day money-back guarantee, which is double the industry standard, so you can try it risk-free.