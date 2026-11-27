The perfect way to enjoy a glass of bar-quality beer at home just crashed in price for Black Friday — save $200 on the PerfectDraft Pro
Pour yourself a cold one this Black Friday
There are the kinds of home upgrades that are necessary, and there are the kinds of home upgrades that are indulgences. This Black Friday deal on the PerfectDraft beer cooler and dispenser is the latter.
Right now, the PerfectDraft Pro Black is down to $199 in the U.S. and down to £259 in the U.K., giving you bar-quality draft beer in the comfort of your own home.
The PerfectDraft Pro Black lets you have ice-cold beer at home with temperature control down to 32°F. Beers will remain fresh for up to 30 days after tapping, and there's no CO₂, no cleaning and no maintenance. Cleaner and cheaper than a night at the bar. Although the hangover will still be the same.
The PerfectDraft Pro Beer Machine is also on sale in the U.K. for Black Friday and gives you the choice of up to 40 different beers on tap. The 6 litre returnable kegs are easy to load, reduce packaging waste and stay fresh for 30 days once tapped. Rapid cooling brings your keg down to serving temperature quickly, so you can enjoy perfect pours sooner.
If you're anything like me, you've probably already bagged your Black Friday pair of AirPods or maybe even picked up a fresh pair of running shoes. But a beer dispenser for the kitchen/garage/man cave? That's Black Friday done right.
The compatible 6L kegs serve the equivalent of 12 U.S. pints or 10 U.K. pints each, and there are over 50 different beer brands available. The beer stays fresh for 30 days, so you can enjoy a cold one every weekend for a month, if you so choose.
In fact, my colleague Pete tested a PerfectDraft machine last year and, ever since reading it, I've been tempted to pick one up for myself. Here's why: it makes economic sense. No wait, hear me out.
Pete made the point in his review that you're unlikely to find a pint of lager in a pub here in the U.K. costing less than £6. I imagine it's the same in the States, with beer costing around $6 a pint before you've even tipped. Kegs for the PerfectDraft machine cost around £33 for 10.5 British imperial pints, so that's £3.14 per pint. It's hard to argue with math like that.
In addition, just because it's techy, there's also a PerfectDraft app that lets you manage all the aspects of your machine. You can monitor keg levels, change temperature and receive exclusive discounts. Useful for times when it's not Black Friday and you need to top up.
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Jeff is UK Editor-in-Chief for Tom’s Guide looking after the day-to-day output of the site’s British contingent.
A tech journalist for over a decade, he’s travelled the world testing any gadget he can get his hands on. Jeff has a keen interest in fitness and wearables as well as the latest tablets and laptops.
A lapsed gamer, he fondly remembers the days when technical problems were solved by taking out the cartridge and blowing out the dust.
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